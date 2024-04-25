Jin Ki Joo is top student who transforms into wise reporter in new drama Uncle Samsik’s stills; Check out

New sneak peeks of Jin Ki Joo in the upcoming Disney+ drama Uncle Samsik have been released. The series follows the journey of two men, Uncle Samsik (played by Song Kang Ho) and Kim San (played by Byun Yo Han), as they navigate the challenges and forge a strong bond during the turbulent era of the early 1960s in Korea.

Jin Ki Joo will take on the role of an upright and wise reporter Joo Yeo Jin for the upcoming drama. She is also the love interest of Kim San.

New stills of Uncle Samsik with Jin Ki Joo

In Uncle Samsik, Jin Ki Joo takes on the role of Joo Yeo Jin, a bright graduate in Korean literature who assists her father, a National Assembly member, in his office. Known for her integrity and wisdom, Joo Yeo Jin is a steadfast supporter and caretaker of her partner, Kim San.

However, as Kim San crosses paths with Uncle Samsik and takes on a fresh journey, Joo Yeo Jin transitions into the role of a reporter, adopting a more objective perspective of the world. In the latest stills, she emits a mature and intelligent vibe, showcasing her tidy hairstyle and attire. With a gaze filled with worry and concern, she captivates viewers, leaving them intrigued about the identity of the person she's focused on.

Describing her character, Jin Ki Joo revealed that Joo Yeo Jin is brimming with potential, a versatile figure capable of evolving into anything. She emphasized that Joo Yeo Jin differs significantly from her previous roles, suggesting viewers are in for a fresh portrayal. With this character, audiences might uncover a new facet of Jin Ki Joo they've yet to witness.

Director Shin Yeon Shick likened Joo Yeo Jin to a mirror reflecting the essence of the era. As a character, she approaches the era with a keen sense of objectivity, contemplating what is just and true. Actress Jin Ki Joo skillfully brings this facet of the character to life in the drama, according to the director's commentary.

More about Uncle Samsik

On January 3, it was officially announced that the highly-anticipated drama Uncle Samsik (working title) will debut in the first half of 2024 exclusively on Disney+. The star-studded cast includes Song Kang Ho as Uncle Sam Sik and Byun Yo Han as Kim San, a distinguished graduate of the Korea Military Academy and a recipient of the prestigious Albright scholarship.

Joining them are Lee Kyu Hyung as Kang Sung Min, a contender for future leadership, and Seo Hyun Woo as Jeong Han Min, an accomplished army soldier who trained alongside Kim San as another Albright scholarship recipient. Additionally, Jin Ki Joo will portray Joo Yeo Jin, Kim San's romantic interest. Earlier, in June 2023, it was confirmed that Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young would also be part of the ensemble cast. Uncle Samsik will premiere on May 15.

