Kim Nam Joo and Kim Kang Woo are a picture-perfect family in new stills of Wonderful World

New stills from the upcoming thriller K-drama Wonderful World have been released, offering a glimpse into the seemingly perfect family life of Kim Nam Joo and Kim Kang Woo. MBC’s Wonderful World delves into an emotional thriller narrative centered around Eun Soo Hyun (played by Kim Nam Joo), a woman driven by revenge following the tragic loss of her son. Faced with the perpetrator's evasion of legal consequences, she takes matters into her own hands in pursuit of justice. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo portrays Kwon Sun Yool, whose life takes unexpected turns after dropping out of medical school, leading to an unforeseen connection with Eun Soo Hyun.

Wonderful World’s new stills with Kim Nam Joo, Kim Kang Woo

Kim Kang Woo takes on the role of Eun Soo Hyun’s husband, Kang Soo Ho, a former journalist who has transitioned into a successful anchorman. His life, too, undergoes an unexpected shift in direction after the devastating loss of their son. In the newly unveiled stills, Eun Soo Hyun and Kang Soo Ho are depicted enjoying a birthday celebration in the park alongside their son, Kang Gun Woo (played by Lee Jun), and their beloved dog. Eun Soo Hyun's tender gaze towards her son exudes warmth and affection, while Kang Soo Ho's fond look at his wife Soo Hyun radiates love, painting a heartwarming portrait of a perfect, happy family. Their smiles, coupled with the lively ambiance of the park, come together to craft a picturesque moment.

However, the apparent bliss of Eun Soo Hyun and Kang Soo Ho's family is poised to unravel in the drama following the unjust death of their young son. Consequently, the seemingly joyous moments captured in these stills paradoxically foreshadow a looming sense of tragedy and despair for the couple.

More about Wonderful World’s lead characters

In the drama, Kim Nam Joo portrays the character Eun Soo Hyun, a psychology professor and accomplished writer leading a seemingly idyllic life with her perfect family. However, Eun Soo Hyun's world is turned upside down when she tragically loses her young son and takes matters into her own hands by personally exacting revenge on her son's murderer.

The production team commented on Kim Nam Joo's portrayal of Eun Soo Hyun, noting the unconventional nature of her character and the explosive synergy created by Kim Nam Joo's acting skills. As Kim Nam Joo returns to the small screen after a six-year hiatus, they invite audiences to anticipate her performance, assuring that she will spare no effort in showcasing her exceptional acting skills.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Kwon Sun Yool, a character who undergoes a difficult journey in the drama. After dropping out of medical school, Sun Yool finds himself leading a rough life until he unexpectedly crosses paths with Eun Soo Hyun, leading to a complex entanglement. Despite coming from a privileged background, Sun Yool is portrayed as a mysterious individual who consciously opts for a challenging life.

The production team highlighted Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Sun Yool, emphasizing the character's deliberate abandonment of his dreams to pursue a different path. They praised Cha Eun Woo's nuanced acting, particularly through his expressive gaze and impactful visuals, which contribute to the depth of Sun Yool's narrative. Encouraging viewers to anticipate Cha Eun Woo's performance, they promised that he would captivate audiences with his compelling portrayal and new acting transformation in Wonderful World. Wonderful World will premiere on March 1 at 9:50 PM KST, 6:20 PM IST.

