Kim Seon Ho returns to theater with Realise Happiness; first show sold out

On December 5th, CONTENTS HAAP, the production company, revealed that the play Realise Happiness, written and directed by Oh In ha, is set to premiere today at the TOM 2 Theater in Daehak-ro. The inaugural performance will feature actors Kim Seon Ho, Kim Seul Gi, Im Chul Soo, and Lee Ji Hae.

Realise Happiness first show sold out

The inaugural show has generated significant excitement, particularly with the presence of Kim Seul Gi, Kim Seon Ho, Im Chul Soo, and Lee Ji Jae, resulting in a sold-out opening performance and demonstrating the audience's strong enthusiasm for the play. Realise Happiness is set to run at TOM 2 Theater in Daehak-ro until February 18, 2024, and the third round of ticket sales is slated for December 8.

About the play Realise Happiness

Derived from the 2019 play Memory in Dream, Realise Happiness is an adaptation set in a Korean context, exploring the significance of loved ones in our lives and our tendency to repeat mistakes. The play features a cast of 10 individuals, with Lee Dong Ha, Kim Seon Ho, and Ahn Woo Yeon portraying the character Kim Woo Jin, a diligent individual aspiring to become a photographer. The narrative unfolds a fateful romance between Kim Woo Jin and Lee Eun Soo.

Kim Seul Gi and Kim Na Young take on the roles of Lee Eun Soo, an art museum docent who encounters Woo Jin in an unfamiliar Seoul. Im Chul Soo, Lee Si Hyung, and Choi Jeong Heon portray Woo Jin’s friend Jung Ji Yong, while Lee Ji Hae and Oh Se Mi join as Seo Tae Young.

More about Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho, managed by Salt Entertainment, began his acting career in theater in 2009 before making his TV debut in 2017 with KBS2's Good Manager and Strongest Deliveryman. He completed military service before these roles. Notably, he starred in the successful drama 100 Days My Prince in 2018 and joined 2 Days & 1 Night, winning the Rookie Award at the 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards. His character in Start-Up earned him Character of the Year at the Seoul Drama Awards 2021. In 2021, he faced controversy, but subsequent reports questioned the allegations. In 2022, Kim Seon Ho received the DCM Popularity Award at the Asia Artist Awards, adding to his other accolades.

