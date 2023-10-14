Poll: From Splash Splash Love to Top Management and more; pick your favorite short web drama to watch

Web dramas are the perfect solution for those moments when you crave a dose of K-drama but don't want to commit to lengthy episodes. The ability to binge-watch a web drama in one night, with shorter episodes, provides a convenient and enjoyable viewing experience. These dramas have a unique charm that intensifies our emotions and fangirl inclinations. If you're in the mood for stories that can make you laugh, cry, or give you butterflies in your stomach, a Korean web drama is the answer.

From the charming Splash Splash Love to star-studded Top Management and heartwarming Be My Boyfriend, there's a variety of options to suit your preferences. Cast your vote for your favorite short web drama from the poll below

Splash Splash Love features Highlight's Yoon Doojoon and the charming Kim Seul Gi in a captivating drama that blends history and the modern day. The storyline follows Dan Bi (Kim Seul Gi), a high school student who mysteriously transports to the Joseon period. In this unfamiliar world, she encounters King Lee Do (Yoon Doojoon). As the two find solace in each other's presence, a blossoming romance ensues, leading them on a wild and enchanting journey. Remarkably, the drama unfolds in just two short and sweet episodes, making it a delightful and easily digestible watch.

Be My Boyfriend, a Korean web drama, encapsulates the quintessential elements of a school-based series. It's an entertaining story with a simple and predictable narrative, featuring a sweet love story and concluding with a satisfying resolution.

The plot revolves around a shy junior named Lee Seung Min (Shin Hyun Seung) who finds himself falling for the most popular, incredibly skilled, and impeccably dressed student, Oh Ji Na (Lee Si Woo). Convinced that he lacks the charm to win her heart, Seung Min is taken by surprise when Ji Na comes up with a scheme to initiate a fake relationship.

Top Management is a 16-episode Korean web drama adapted from an original novel with the same title. The narrative centers around a former girl group trainee who transitions into the role of the manager for an unsuccessful idol boy band. The new management brings with it aspirations for the group's future success, though the outcomes are uncertain. The drama offers viewers insight into the creation of an idol group and the dynamics that lead to success in the competitive market.

An interesting aspect of the series is that each episode is named after a well-known K-pop song, including titles like BLACKPINK's As If It's Your Last, BTS' Blood Sweat & Tears, or Girls’ Generation’s Into the New World.

Blue Birthday is a 2021 South Korean drama web series that unfolds as a fantasy romance thriller. The narrative centers around the female protagonist, Oh Ha Rin (Kim Ye Rim, also known as Red Velvet’s Yeri), who is thrust back in time through mysterious photos left by her first love Ji Seo Jun ( PENTAGON’s Hongseok). Seo Jun, who tragically took his own life on her birthday a decade ago, becomes the focal point of the storyline.

On her 28th birthday, Ha Rin discovers an extraordinary ability to travel back in time. Armed with mysterious pictures Seo Jun left behind, she revisits that fateful day in the past to uncover the reasons behind his decision to commit suicide and endeavors to alter the course of events, attempting to save him from his tragic fate.

A-Teen gained popularity for its relatable and fresh storyline, centered on teens in their second and third year of high school. Despite each episode's short duration, ranging from 6 to 10 minutes, the drama effectively explores the unique struggles faced by each character. Themes such as sibling interactions and the contrast between extroverted overachievers and quiet, ordinary students are woven into the narrative. True to its name, the drama delves into the life of a teenager, depicting the various challenges and experiences that come with adolescence.

Each character in the show has a distinctive upbringing and life journey, contributing to the diversity of perspectives portrayed. Notably, the drama includes celebrity cameos, featuring appearances by NCT's Jaemin and Jeno, as well as SEVENTEEN’s Joshua,

EXO Next Door is a 2015 South Korean web series that features Moon Ga Young and members of the K-pop boy band EXO. Widely watched by EXO-Ls, the dedicated fanbase of EXO, this web drama has become a classic, with many fans rewatching it numerous times. However, even if you're not a stan of the K-pop group, the series is still worth the watch.

The storyline revolves around a girl whose favorite K-pop group, EXO, coincidentally moves in next door. Starring both EXO members and Moon Ga Young, the web drama blends elements of romance and comedy, offering a delightful and entertaining narrative for viewers.

Page Turner boasts a visually appealing cast that is sure to captivate audiences. Starring Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, and Shin Jae Ha, the drama guarantees an engaging viewing experience with no dull moments. The storyline follows Yoon Yoo Seul (Kim So Hyun), an aspiring pianist who, under the pressure of her mother, tragically loses her sight in an accident. The highlight of this short and sweet drama lies in the love triangle that develops between Yoo Seul, Seo Jin Mok (Shin Jae Ha), and Cha Sik (Ji Soo). Viewers are kept on the edge of their seats, eager to discover the outcome of Yoo Seul's romantic dilemma.

Color Rush is a unique high-school Korean drama released in 2020. Adapted from the eponymous boys' love (BL) novel, the story revolves around Yeon Woo, who experiences neurological blindness, and Yoo Han, who brings a color rush into his life, leading to a romantic connection. Yeon Woo joins his aunt's quest to find her missing sister, unraveling the mystery of his mother's abduction, with Yoo Han by his side. The series offers a blend of romance and mystery, making it a compelling watch.

In Gogh, The Starry Night, Kwon Yuri plays the role of Go Ho, a single woman working at an advertising company. The series adds a touch of romance as multiple men express their interest in her. The central question revolves around Go Ho's choice among Kang Tae Ho (Kim Young Kwang), Hwang Ji Hoon (Lee Ji Hoon), and Oh Jung Min (Shin Jae Ha). The drama promises an entertaining watch as viewers eagerly anticipate who captures her heart in the end.

Best Mistake unfolds as a web drama with a classic bad boy-good girl, love/hate relationship storyline. Yeon Doo, aiming to shake off her persistent admirer, inadvertently posts a picture of another boy, Hyun Ho, on her social media profile. The dynamic of their love-hate relationship kicks off when Hyun Ho discovers the truth and confronts Yeon Doo. The series explores the complexities and developments that arise from this intriguing setup.

