When Song Kang described his off-screen chemistry with My Demon co-star Kim Yoo Jung as ‘elementary school students’; Know why

One of the biggest reasons behind My Demon’s massive success was the lead pair Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s on-screen chemistry. Although their love story started with hostility towards each other, in the later episodes, our hearts sure fluttered every time the duo was on the screen. The actors, who successfully captured the enemies-to-lovers trope, also showed great chemistry in real life.

Back in 2023, when appearing in an interview with Ella Korea, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung took part in a Chemistry Workshop. They were asked to summarize their IRL chemistry, to which, the Sweet Home actor replied that it felt like “Elementary school students.”

Kim Yoo Jung weighed in saying, “Like cute?”, Song Kang agreed, “Yes, cute and innocent.” The pair were further asked to rate their chemistry, and the actor confidently replied, it was “100, of course”. However, his co-star disagreed, hilariously saying answering “99.9”.

Well, maybe even the most swoon-worthy K-drama couple’s synergy can lack 1 per cent!

Further talking about their synergy on the set of My Demon, Kim Yoo Jung explained that they were able to understand each other well and converse comfortably, thanks to their shared Type T personalities.

Needless to say, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung undoubtedly go down the history of best K-drama leads and the best visual couples.

My Demon marked the first collaboration between Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung. In this fantasy rom-com, the actor plays the role of Jeong Gu Won, a 200-year-old demon who uses soul-binding contracts with humans, exploiting their vulnerabilities for his benefit.

Kim Yoo Jung steps into the shoes of Do Do Hee, a Chaebol heiress who was adopted by the chairwoman of a large conglomerate after her parents passed away when she was just 11.

Their coincidental encounter in the present time unfolds their connection in the past. It reveals how their fates have been bound with each other since the Joseon era, when Do Do Hee was a courtesan named Wolsim, who fell in love with a younger master named Seo Yi Sun, now Jeong Gu Won. With the personal best 4.7% average nationwide viewership ratings, My Demon concluded its run on January 20, 2024.

