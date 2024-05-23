You must be wondering who Park Hyung Sik’s girlfriend is. The up-and-coming South Korean actor has swooned everyone with his charm and good looks. Hence, it is natural for fans to know more about the actor’s romantic prospects. Over the years there has been news here and there of the actor’s possible love entanglements, however, none of the relationships have been confirmed so far.

Before delving into the world of acting, Park Hyung Sik previously debuted as a K-pop idol in the boy group ZE:A in 2010. The group was active till 2017, however, they have been indefinitely on hiatus since 2017. The actor received immense attention for his roles in the hit K-drama shows such as The Heirs, High Society and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

However, the actor rose to prominence and solidified his status in the industry with his appearance in Strong Girl Bong Soon and the thriller series Happiness in 2021. The actor’s most recent works are Our Blooming Youth (2023), and Doctor Slump (2024).

Without further ado, let us look at Park Hyung Sik’s rumored past romances that made headlines.

1. Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young had worked together in the K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, from which the speculations of them dating each other emerged. Their on-screen chemistry in the show was so impeccably convincing that it actually made the fans think that the actors are romantically involved. Moreover, the actors also spent time together off-screen on the sets and they were extremely comfortable with each other. Such adorable interactions led the staff to assume that they were more than friends.

However, both artists have dismissed the rumors and revealed that they are nothing more than good friends. They have clarified that situation multiple times and explained that their playful banter has nothing more to it than it seems. When the crew saw them talking and having fun on sets, it is them usually practicing their lines for the show. However, years after the show has ended, the fans still insist upon or hope that they rekindle their relationship again.

The story of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon follows the story of a woman Bong Soon, who possesses extraordinary physical strength. She is appointed as the bodyguard for the CEO of a popular game company. However, things start to get complicated when she starts having feelings for her employer, forcing her to choose between her childhood crush Guk Doo and him.

2. Park Hyung Sik and Han Ji Min

Another Park Hyung Sik dating speculations arose with his co-star Han Ji Min. Most people might not be aware but yes, these two actors indeed work together on a project. The short film was titled Two Lights: Relumino which follows the story of an unusual couple. Han Ji Min takes up the role of a visually impaired woman who has an undying zest for life. Park Hyung Sik portrays a man who she meets in a photography class and starts to develop feelings for her. The story showcases the mellow romance between them culminating in a beautiful relationship.

However, the romantic link between the two actors started after they continued to interact with each other even after the release of the movie. Han Ji Min surprised the actor when he was cast in a musical in 2018. Moreover, she also sent a food truck to the set of Happiness to show her support. Romantic connections between the two have been speculated for some time but none of them has publicly accepted or denied the news of them dating. Nevertheless, they continue to maintain their friendship with each other.

3. Park Hyung Sik and aespa’s Giselle

One of the most shocking dating rumors has to be between Park Hyun Sik and aespa’s Giselle. The sudden news of the two artists dating emerged after a Japanese news outlet suggested that the two might have a possible romantic connection. The news suddenly garnered traction from the fans and it became the talk of the town. However, the outlet did not provide any confirmed proof or source which led everyone to believe that the rumors were false.

However, opinions were divided among the fans and some believed it to be true while others called it fake news. However, the sudden speculations led to a humorous online discourse where fans made witty remarks. After some time the news fizzled out and concluded that it was indeed a lie.

All these speculations regarding Park Hyun Sik's girlfriend might come as a surprise to some or it might be expected to others. However, the actor is currently focused solely on his career and wishes to work on many more projects due to which he might not find much time for romantic relationships in his life. Furthermore, the actor is set to star in another K-drama titled Treasure Island and the filming will start soon.

