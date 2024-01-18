10 best webtoon K-dramas you must watch: Business Proposal

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Uncanny Counter, Sweet Home and various other K-dramas have been adapted from famous webtoons which keep the viewers hooked. These dramas range from romance comedies to zombie apocalypse, historical, supernatural and much more. Some of these webtoon K-dramas made a huge impact on society like Itaewon Class starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi which touched upon topics like equal opportunity for all genders and the struggle of a common man against a big conglomerate. Here is a look at some of the best webtoon K-dramas.

Best webtoon K-dramas to keep you hooked

1. Itaewon Class

Released in 2020, Itaewon Class, tells the story of Park Saeroyi who is expelled from school after he gets into a fight with a bully who is the son of a big businessman. His life drastically changes as his father passes away. He establishes a small pub in Itaewon and challenges the business that his pub would surpass the business one day. It stars Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi.

2. True Beauty

The Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop starrer True Beauty was released in 2020. The romance comedy tells the story of a girl who is insecure about her looks and hence turns to makeup and soon becomes popular in school.

3. Strangers From Hell

Strangers from Hell is a 2019 psychological horror. It is set in a strange eerie building in which a bunch of criminals live. The main protagonist is unaware of this and starts residing here because it is cheap. Im Siwan and Lee Dong Wook are a part of this drama.

Advertisement

4. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim was released in 2018 and features Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. The story revolves around a vice president of a company and his secretary who have been working together for 9 years. But one day suddenly she wants to quit her job which leaves her boss confused. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

5. Backstreet Rookie

Backstreet Rookie is a romantic comedy featuring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung as the leads. The drama tells the story of a 22-year-old girl who has the looks, the brain and the physical power. While many want to date her, she has her eyes set on a convenience store owner. They met when she was still in school but that encounter became very impactful in her life and their love story slowly started.

6. All of Us are Dead

All of Us are Dead is a zombie apocalypse series. The second season is in the making and is expected to be released soon. It tells the story of a high school where there is a zombie virus breakout and the students are locked inside. They fight to either survive or turn into a zombie. Season 1 was released in 2022 and stars Park Ji Hu, Yoon CHan Young, Lomon and Choi Yi Hyun.

7. Hellbound

Released in 2021, Hellbound is a drama based on the webtoon by Yeon Sang Ho and Choi Kyu Seok. The second season will be released this year. It deals with the fantastical and superstitions and cults. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seems suspicious. Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Yang Ik Joon, Park Jung Min and Won Jin Ah take the lead roles.

8. Sweet Home

Sweet Home Season 1 was released in 2020. Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do Hyun and other amazing actors play the main part in this horror drama. Strange incidents start occurring in the apartment complex where the main character moves in as people start turning into monsters. It's a fight for survival.

9. Business Proposal

Business Proposal became a massive hit in 2022. The drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah is a romance comedy which takes stereotypical elements from the classic K-dramas and follows the same route but does it in a very self-aware fashion. It has everything from the race for inheritance to fake relationships.

Advertisement

10. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

My ID is Gangnam Beauty was released in 2018 and stars Cha Eun Woo, Im Soo Hyang, Jo Woo Ri and Kwak Dong Yeon. It revolves around a girl who has been bullied for her looks throughout her life. She undergoes a drastic change as she loses weight and gets plastic surgery. But even as she changes the way she looks, people start criticising her for various other reasons. Realising that she can’t win either way, she decides to search for her confidence and happiness from within.

Conclusion

Webtoons have influenced K-dramas for a while now. Hits like Itaewon Class, Business Proposal, All of Us are Dead, True Beauty and more solidify the fact K-dramas based on webtoons are popular with the audience and are some of the best webtoon K-dramas. Many who have read the original material eagerly wait to how their favourite webtoons translate to live actions. Others anticipate how K-dramas based on webtoons would play out.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie surpasses her own Billboard Hot 100 record; ranks as highest-charting female K-pop soloist