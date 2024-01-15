Penthouse: War In Life, Hospital Playlist, Yumi’s Cells and more; pick the best K-drama with multiple seasons

K-dramas have gained immense popularity among audiences, and in recent times, the concept of multi-season dramas has become more prevalent. Unlike earlier years when few dramas had multiple seasons, it has now become common for successful series to receive a sophomore season, and in some cases, even more. Avid viewers often express their desire for additional seasons of their favorite dramas, making the call for another season almost second nature when a beloved series concludes.

There are plenty of entertaining K-dramas with two or more seasons. Some feature recurring characters or themes, such as Welcome to Waikiki, Hello My Twenties and Voice. Meanwhile, others offer genuine extensions of the initial season's storyline, like Yumi's Cells, Hospital Playlist and Penthouse: War in Life.

Many of these K-dramas have received international acclaim, enjoying immense popularity overseas. This positive reception has prompted studios to produce additional installments, catering to the growing demand from viewers globally.

