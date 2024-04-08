10 best shows like King the Land: Business Proposal and more

King the Land became a mass hit upon its release in 2023. It tells the story of a son of a big business who inevitably ends up in an inheritance war. He is a smart and intelligent man but is not so good at dating. A girl with a bright smile joins the company and as the two come across each other, romance slowly blossoms. Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah feature in the series. If you liked the drama starring Lee Junho and YoonA, here are 10 shows like King the Land that you should check out.

10 heart-fluttering rom-com shows like King the Land

Business Proposal

Release date: February 2022

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejong, Kim Min Kyu, Seol In Ah

Director: Park Seon Ho

Business Proposal became a massive hit in 2022. The drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah is a romance comedy which takes stereotypical elements from the classic K-dramas and follows the same route but does it in a very self-aware fashion. It has everything from the race for inheritance to fake relationships.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Release date: June 2018

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young

Director: Park Joon Hwa

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim was released in 2018 and features Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. The story revolves around a vice president of a company and his secretary who have been working together for 9 years. But one day suddenly she wants to quit her job which leaves her boss confused.

My Demon

Release date: November 24

Cast: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung and tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas. The two slowly come closer and are unable to resist each other's charm.

Marry My Husband

Release date: January 2024

Cast: Park Min Young, Song Ha Yoon, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung

Director: Park Won Gook

The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Strong Woman Bong Soon

Release date: February 2017

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young, Kim Ji Soo

Director: Lee Hyung Min

Strong Woman Bong Soon is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a woman who has the gift of super strength and power. She gets entangled in a case of kidnapping which the detectives investigate. The thriller drama stars Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik. The onscreen couple also made a cameo appearance in the sequel Strong Girl Nam Soon which was released in 2023.

Coffee Prince

Release date: July 2007

Cast: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun, Chae Jung An

Director: Lee Yoon Jung

Adapted from a novel, Coffee Prince is a 2007 drama that revolves around Go Eun Chan, a 24-year-old woman who is often mistaken for a young boy. She is hired to work in a cafe by Choi Han Gyul. Not only that, he also uses her to pretend to be his gay lover so that he can stay away from the arranged marriage meetings set by his grandmother. But Choi Han Gyul is not aware that Go Eun Chan is actually a woman. Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun and Chae Jung An take the lead roles in the drama.

Secret Garden

Release date: November 2010

Cast: Hyun Bin, Ha Ji Won, Yoon Sang Hoon, Kim Sa Rang

Director: Kwon Hyuk Chan, Shin Woo Cheol, Kim Jung Hyun

Secret Garden is a classic K-drama starring Hyun Bin, Ha Ji Won, Yoon Sang Hoon and Kim Sa Rang. Kim Joo Won is a rigid and eccentric CEO of a big company. Gil Ra Im is a stunt woman who has is good-looking and is well-built. The two cross paths and their sweet and sour friendship starts. They start off on the wrong foot and always end up bickering. Slowly, love blossoms between the two.

Wok of Love

Release date: May 2018

Cast: Lee Junho, Jung Ryeo Won, Jang Hyuk

Director: Park Seon Ho, Ham Joon Ho

Wok of Love with Lee Junho, Jung Ryeo Won and Jang Hyuk revolves around a chef who works at a five-star restaurant but due to some incidents ends up starting a small Chinese place. A rich woman had her wedding cancelled at the last minute but she gets motivated in life as she comes across the chef and tries his food. They start working together.

Suspicious Partner

Release date: May 2017

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon, Kwon Na Ra

Director: Park Seon Ho

The 2017 series, Suspicious Partner, is not only a law drama but also has ample of comedy, romance and thrill. The drama stars Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon and Kwon Na Ra. After a young prosecutor is unfairly arrested for murder charges, after her release, she makes it a mission to find the real culprit. She becomes a part of a new law firm and together they solve cases.

Wedding Impossible

Release date: February 2024

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan, Bae Yoon Kyung

Director: Kwon Young Il

The drama tells the story of an aspiring actor Na Ah Jeong. She is a supporting actor and hopes to get a main role one day. Upon her friend's request, who is a chaebol successor, she agrees to act to be his wife. Their plans get disrupted because of her friend's younger brother who wishes to see his brother take over the family business.

K-dramas are known for their sweet and adorable romance comedies. King the Land went viral on the internet because of the endearing and cute romance scenes. The chemistry between the actors added to the flavour of the drama and it was ultimately enjoyed by fans globally. For fans of the show, Business Proposal, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and more are a few shows like King the Land.

