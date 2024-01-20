Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung's My Demon gets compared to Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun's 2016 hit K-drama Goblin; know why

In one of the concluding episodes of SBS' K-drama My Demon, the male lead, Song Kang's character Jung Gu Won, met a fiery demise, drawing comparisons to the 2016 drama Goblin, where Gong Yoo's character Goblin also faced a similar fate. The striking visual resemblance between the scenes triggered fans to experience flashbacks to the earlier moments in Goblin, creating a discussion online.

My Demon draws comparison to Goblin

In episode 15 of My Demon, the male lead, Song Kang's character, Demon Jung Gu Won, met a fiery demise. While beautifully heartbreaking, the scene inevitably prompted viewers to do a double take, drawing parallels to how Gong Yoo's character Kim Shin faced his fate in the 2016 tvN K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (also known as Goblin).

In an emotional scene, Jung Gu Won in My Demon “combusted” and vanished into thin air as Do Do Hee pleaded with him not to leave. It's worth noting that both shows share the same cinematographer, Park Sung Yong, which partly explains the parallels. However, viewers are divided on this matter, with some accusing plagiarism and others arguing that such a theme is a universal cliché seen across various genres worldwide.

Many viewers highlighted the similarities, with a significant number experiencing what can be described as "war flashbacks." This sparked extensive online discussions. Despite the ongoing discussions and debates, "My Demon" has maintained a strong viewership since its debut. Viewers are now eagerly anticipating the finale, curious about the fate awaiting Jung Gu Won and Do Do Hee (played by Kim Yoo Jung).

My Demon plot

My Demon is a fresh fantasy romantic-comedy centered around the contractual marriage between Do Do Hee, a demon-like chaebol heiress portrayed by Kim Yoo Jung, and Jung Gu Won (played by Song Kang), an actual demon who loses his powers upon encountering Do Do Hee. Despite Do Do Hee's inherent lack of trust in others, her life takes unforeseen turns when she enters into a contract with the demon Gu Won. Simultaneously, to avert his own death, Gu Won finds himself compelled to safeguard Do Hee, who inadvertently strips him of his powers.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung form an incredibly charming couple, likely to evoke delightful reactions from viewers. The show's captivating color palette and impeccable styling contribute to its visual appeal, making this couple stand out as one of the most stunning and heartwarming pairs since the premiere.

The series has consistently trended, gaining widespread acclaim. Even before its finale, My Demon had already secured multiple awards, including the prestigious Best Couple award at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards.

