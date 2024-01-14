My Demon Ep 13-14 Review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s love meets anticipated end; story lulls towards finale

Name: My Demon

Premiere date: November 24, 2023

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

Writer: Choi Ah Il

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix, SBS

My Demon plot

The show stars Song Kang in the role of Jeong Guwon- a 200-year-old demon who has been on earth capturing people with his devious charms and tempting deals, taking away their souls after 10 years in exchange for fulfilling one of their wishes. Kim Yoo Jung plays Do Do Hee, the seemingly cold CEO of a food and beverage who lives under the guilt of her parents’ death and is accepted into a new family. Unbeknownst to her expectations, she lands in an inheritance war with her step-siblings and ends up having to marry the devilishly charming demon and ends up falling in love with him.

Watch My Demon teaser

My Demon 11-12 Recap

After a week’s break from broadcasting, the story picks up after the miraculous save by Jeong Guwon as the two return to their lives in the bliss of a happy and happening marriage. The demon and his favorite human try to track the culprit behind Madam Ju’s murder with an increased determination. And lo and behold, after a whirlwind of incidents Noh Do Kyung admits to it all, under the influence of his father.

A different angle to the story is finally shed light upon as Jeong Guwon’s past, and his life as a human is revealed to the world. As Seo Yi Sun- a nobleman, who falls in love with Wolsim- a gisaeng and a sword dancer- their forbidden love story takes a tragic turn when their religious beliefs strike the traditional land of Joseon. And so the path of Jeong Guwon turning into a cold-blooded demon is out.

My Demon Ep 13 and 14 Review

The show was expected to get on with something better than the week after a lot of viewers expressed their disappointment over the cringe-worthy scenes and a storyline that seemed all over the present. And we can’t say that it did good but surely it was an improvement from last week. Maybe it was the unsatisfactory and unsurprising death of another character crucial to the story or the anticipated end to the honeymoon phase of the lead couple, but the development was there unlike the last couple of episodes which seemed more like fillers.

The fact that the antagonist of the story, Noh Sukmin, met a very expected end eventually was one we had not hoped for but the dragged death of the character made us release a sigh of relief. However, he may return for the finale for one last blow, so we’re keeping our eyes peeled.

Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang’s love story ends

Jeong Guwon and Do Do Hee’s love reaches its most pressurised state so far as it is revealed it was the demon who took away her father’s life after having exhausted his 10 years of rewarded lifetime in exchange for a fulfilled wish. Do Do Hee’s observance of her dear love’s actual job is seemingly too eye-opening after all as she runs away from him in horror. It is almost funny how she only realises the seriousness of his work, having seen it happening right in front of her. It’s not like the first few episodes showed him doing exactly the same thing. We don’t know what she thought the demon would be doing!

And alas, Jeong Guwon disappears from her life, understanding that he may not be the best person for her to be with. It is to be seen if he sticks to this decision or makes a grand, romantic return in the final episode.

