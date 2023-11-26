My Demon Ep 1-2 Review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s fantasy rom-com is cheeky, beautiful and all things right

Name: My Demon (마이 데몬 in Korean)

Premiere date: November 24, 2023

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

Writer: Choi Ah Il

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix, SBS

My Demon plot

The story follows an ice-cold chaebol heiress, Do Do Hee played by Kim Yoo Jung, who runs a successful business after being adopted into a wealthy family. An unexpected mix-up during a matseon (blind date for the purpose of marriage) lands her in front of a 200-year-old demon, Jeong Gu Won, who plots tempting contracts with humans as his job. As he loses his powers overnight and almost ends up dead, he seeks help from Do Do Hee in the form of a contract marriage with Do Do Hee which leads them to hell after short bouts of happiness. Their love story runs over sweet and salty moments equally well.

Watch My Demon teaser

My Demon initial reaction

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung bring a burst of beauty to My Demon. The young and rising actors have been stars of multiple K-dramas and seem to be ready to present another record-breaking run for the fantasy romance show. Right from the get-go, the drama takes you back to the good old days of chance encounters and slow-motion meetings that are executed well without awkwardness.

The characters, Jeong Gu Won and Do Do Hee’s personalities clash to create a perfect blend of entertaining and sizzling chemistry. The styling is amazing with a seasoned demon and a chaebol heiress flaunting their money around.

My Demon: The Goods

The storyline presents an interesting turn of events between the two leads as well as provides enough room for supporting characters to bring in a change of tides. Song Kang as Jeong Gu Won and Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee will have you hoodwinked in their bubbling romance right from the start as any avid K-drama fan will link it to the older romances stories from a few years ago that would be just as interesting as this one. The love angle between a human and an imaginary creature is nothing new, but this demon is extremely hot, brazen and hilarious, added on top of his handsome visuals, making for a winning pitch.

My Demon: Acting performances

Song Kang fits right into the role of a devilishly handsome demon, who looks out only for himself. Kim Yoo Jung’s transformation into adult roles has been an anticipated change as she slips into a 28-year-old woman’s character being fairly younger in real life. Lee Sang Yi as Joo Seok Hoon has so far been kept on the offside but is one we expect to bring in the jealousy and antagonist angles soon.

Kim Hee Sook is charming as always taking on the role of a supporter to Do Do Hee. There are minor hurdles presented in the form of supposed family members who pose trouble for the adopted daughter of the family as well as a close-knit management team for Do Do Hee. Jeong Gu Won has a couple of aids by his side, with one romantically eyeing the demon.

My Demon: The Bads

There’s not much nitpick about in the first week of the show as it sets ground for the coming storyline. However, as major events have unfolded right in the first week, we hope that the show is not dragged with filler episodes towards the second half. While a lot is left to be undone between the two, they seem to be up for a jolly but heartbreaking time. With some holes in logic, deliberately created to ensure the flow of the plot, it seems that they will be pushing their fantasy agenda through and through. The visual effects are not too bad but not too obvious either.

My Demon: Final Review

The usage of the nobleman Korean language by Jeong Gu Won may sound odd at first but the contrast between the worlds of the two leads is made very obvious and intriguing. As typical head dip and light skinship scenes take the course, the heart-fluttering building-up of the chemistry between the two is enough to keep you tuned in. The visual pairing and the aesthetics of the show added to the high-quality shoot are purely fabulous and a treat to the eye. Many picturesque scenarios and locations can be spotted throughout the 2 episodes that will make you pause the screen for a screenshot.

Should you watch Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang’s My Demon?

Any fans of early 2010s K-dramas would find their home in the My Demon plot as it ticks off all the right boxes and brings a modern perspective to the fantasy rom-com genre. If you’re looking for an ongoing fun show on the weekends, My Demon should fit right into your watch list, creating the right amount of anticipation every week.

