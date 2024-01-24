My Demon starting Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung has proved its popularity on a global scale by ranking third on the Netflix Global Top Ten list for the non-english series category. The final episode of the first season aired on January 20 and garnered a strong rating.

My Demon earns global recognition with high rankings

SBS' My Demon concluded its broadcast on January 20, receiving acclaim for the chemistry between Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung. The romantic comedy storyline contributed to the drama's global recognition. My Demon achieved the third position on Global Top Ten (Non-English Series), accumulating 2.6 million views and 44 million viewing hours. The series maintained its presence in the top 10 for nine consecutive weeks, amassing a total of 268.8 million viewing hours.

My Demon was in the top ten in 42 countries including Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Egypt, Nigeria, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea among others. The series ranked #1 in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The storyline centers on Do Do Hee, the heir to the Future Group, who harbors a deep distrust in people and maintains a cynical perspective on love. She becomes entangled with a demon named Jung Gu Won and enters into a contractual marriage with him.

Jung Gu Won, capable of eternal life through perilous yet sweet agreements with humans enduring difficult lives, has been disdainful of humans for two centuries. However, upon involvement with Do Do Hee, he mysteriously loses his power. In a bid to avert his own demise, he must now safeguard Do Do Hee, who has absorbed all of his power.

More about Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung

Song Kang is a South Korean actor under the management of Namoo Actors. He pursued studies in Film Arts at Konkuk University. His initial prominence came in 2015 when he took on the main lead role in the short series Hello Spring. Song Kang made his television debut in 2017 with the series The Liar and His Lover. In the early stages of his career in 2017, he also featured in two music videos: The Ade's Sweet Summer Night and Suran's Love Story. His previous dramas Sweet Home and Nevertheless have also earned global popularity on the OTT platform.

While, Kim Yoo Jung, a South Korean actress born in Seoul and an alumna of Goyang High School of Arts, began her career as a child model. Her acting journey commenced at the age of 4, propelling her to become one of the most recognized child actresses in Korea. Discovered at the age of 5 in a contest attended by her older sister, she earned the Most Popular Award, even though she wasn't initially a contestant. During her time as a child actress, she earned the moniker Korea's Little Sister. As she transitioned to more mature roles, she gained the title of Sageuk Fairy after starring in several acclaimed historical period dramas.

