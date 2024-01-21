Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun’s Welcome to Samdalri breaks through 10 percent rating; My Demon’s finale sees dip

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun are gearing up for the finale episode of their show, Welcome to Samdalri, scheduled to be aired on January 21. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of the JTBC rom-com drama has garnered 10.4 percent viewership, marking its personal best ratings for the show so far.

Meanwhile, the fantasy drama My Demon, which airs parallelly on SBS, came to an end on Saturday with decent viewership ratings of 3.5 percent. The show has seen a slight drop in its ratings as compared to its previous episode.

Knight Flower, Korea-Khitan War maintain steady ratings

Most of the ongoing K-dramas’ Saturday broadcasts faced tough competition from AFC Asian Cup coverage. MBC drama Knight Flower, starring Lee Hanee, and Lee Jong Won, has received nationwide ratings of 7.9 percent for its fourth episode. While the historical drama Korea-Khitan War has maintained steady ratings of 9.2 percent, Jang Nara’s mystery thriller drama My Happy Ending has gained its personal best record of 2.6 percent ratings.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s family drama Live Your Own Life has continued to maintain its first place as the most-viewed program of Saturday evening with 17.6 percent ratings. The show stars Uee and Ha Jun as the leading pair.

More about Welcome to Samdalri and My Demon

Welcome to Samdalri tells the story of Cho Samdal (Shin Hye Sun), a passionate photographer who built a successful career in Seoul. As her life falls apart, she returns to her hometown and tries to hide from the nosy countryside residents. She ends up meeting her childhood friend Cho Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook), who is now a weather forecaster and takes care of elderly people in the town.

My Demon is a fantasy romance drama inspired by the webtoon of the same name. The drama features actor Song Kang as a demon who loses his powers. Actress Kim Yoo Jung plays a cold-hearted heiress who gets accidentally entangled with the demon and the duo enters a marriage contract for their benefit.

