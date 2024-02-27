Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Su Zu look intense in new concept photos of The Impossible Heir

Lee Jae Wook the Alchemy of Souls star will soon be seen in the lead role in an upcoming K-drama titled The Impossible Heir. The Badland Hunter star, Lee Jun Young will also take the lead alongside the female lead Hong Su Zu. The Impossible Heir is a thriller drama that will premiere on Disney+ on February 28.

Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu give intense looks in new concept photos of The Impossible Heir

The Impossible Heir has released new concept photos ahead of its release. The character-focused photos depict the lead characters through their intense looks and a strong gaze that holds you. Lee Jae Wook who will play the murderer’s son, Han Tae Oh has been shunned and mocked by people because of his father’s crimes. His friend Kang In Ha, played by Lee Jun Young, is an illegitimate son of a big businessman. They both join hands as they plan to take over the biggest Korean conglomerate. In the newly released concept photos the three underdogs mean nothing but business.

Lee Jae Wook as Han Tae Oh pierces the viewers with his strong gaze and charisma. He looks ready to take over the place he deserves with cunning plans and moves. His cold personality takes the front seat.

Advertisement

Lee Jun Young as Kang In Ha sparks the chaebol prince's energy as he sits with his legs on the chair with fiery looks and an attitude that he will take over what belongs to him. He is ready to take over Kango Group, he is the perfect mix of evil and good as he shines in tailored suits.

Hong Su Zu who will play the delinquent daughter Na Hye Won, is ready to go to whatever extent possible to move up the power ladder. She will not stop at taking advantage or using anyone, the concept photos resonate her persona very well.

More about Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jung Young, and Hong Su Zu: The Underdogs of The Impossible Heir

Lee Jae Wook made his acting debut in Memories of The Alhambra and rose to great prominence with his lead role in the fantasy K-drama Alchemy of Souls. The drama put him on the map and earned him popularity internationally as well.

Lee Jung Young was last seen in the post-apocalyptic movie Badland Hunters. He rose to fame with his role in the drama Goodbye to Goodbye. He has delivered some great roles in dramas D.P., May I Help You. He even starred in the unconventional movie Love and Leashes proving his acting prowess.

Hong Su Zu made her acting debut with Lovestruck in The City and this role will be her first lead role.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Jae Wook, aespa’s Karina confirm dating: Throwback to their first appearance together at Milan fashion show