Lee Jong Suk reacts as he meets girlfriend IU’s supporter at his fan meeting; netizens have mixed opinions

Lee Jong Suk who is a prolific South Korean actor, is currently on a fan meeting tour titled Dear. My With across cities in the Asian subcontinent. The tour began on July 1 in Hong Kong and will end in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. Recently, one of the moments from the fan meeting tour is gaining lots of attention among the fans of Lee Jong Suk and IU.

Lee Jong Suk meets IU’s fan who came to support him at the fan meeting

For those who are not aware, Lee Jong Suk is dating Korean soloist IU also known as Lee Ji Eun. Both the artists went public with their relationship on December 31, 2022. Ever since then the fans have supported their relationship and loved every bit of on-screen communication that happens between the two. One such interaction was at Lee Jong Suk's Dear. My With fan meeting was held in Seoul on September 10 at KBS Arena. The MC at the fan meeting called a fanboy on stage to play a game and asked him if he had come to support Lee Jong Suk or to accompany his mom or sister who was Lee Jong Suk's fan. The fanboy in return made an astonishing revelation. He told the MC that he came to the fan meeting to show support for Lee Jong Suk because he was a fan of IU.

The interaction drove mixed opinions toward it

Lee Jong Suk was surprised and shy to know this. As soon as this moment from the fan meeting was shared online by one of the fans, netizens were quick to share their views on it. Most of the fans were not able to get over this adorable interaction. Some even joked that the fanboy came to the fan meeting to check who IU was dating. Others loved the fact that the fans were supportive of the two artists. The fans outside South Korea expressed how happy they were but some domestic fans did not look pleased with the interaction.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will BTS' V return to acting? Layover singer reveals plans to try THIS genre on IU's Palette