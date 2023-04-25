How did IU react after finding out boyfriend Lee Jong Suk was offered role in film Dream?

Set to release on April 26, ‘Dream’, is garnering a lot of attention from the masses thanks to its interesting plotline and star cast. Recently, lead actor IU, who decided to go by her stage name for all her projects instead of using her real name Lee Ji Eun for her acting ones, spoke about her role in the film as well as answered a few questions about her boyfriend Lee Jong Suk.

Lee Jong Suk with IU and Park Seo Joon in Dream?

It is being said that ‘Big Mouth’ actor Lee Jong Suk was offered a role in the film and so his girlfriend IU was asked how she felt about possibly having the two work on the same project. Surprised by the sudden and unexpected revelation, the songstress turned actor admitted to not having known about this. IU further said how she was hearing it first in the interview when the question was asked. However, the ‘My Mister’ star did not elaborate further for she could not, not having heard anything about Lee Jong Suk being considered for a role previously.

It is not known if the supposedly offered role was of the lead, which is now being taken up by actor Park Seo Joon or some other role, or even a cameo, in the film ‘Dream’.

About Dream

‘Dream’ is an upcoming Korean film starring singer-actress IU and actor Park Seo Joon in the lead roles of Lee Somin and Yoon Hong Dae respectively. The film follows a bunch of amateurs who participate in the Homeless World Cup being coached by Park Seo Joon and IU has the task to film a documentary based on the whole process as a PD.

About IU and Lee Jong Suk

Having previously worked together as MCs for the music show ‘Inkigayo’, the two turned their friendship into romance. Lee Jong Suk’s relationship with IU was confirmed at the end of 2022 when in December the actor mentioned a special person in his Daesang winning speech and subsequently admitted to dating IU, which the singer-actress also confirmed. Since then, spotting the couple’s matching items has become a favourite hobby of netizens.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did BTS’ Jungkook and V encourage Park Seo Joon at film Dream’s VIP premiere?