There is something about light-hearted romantic shows that make you forget about the troubles of life and momentarily take you to cloud nine. With that in mind, this time we have curated a perfect little list of the top 10 romantic K-Dramas on Netflix streaming right now. Every show on the list below will let you witness a relatable story of passion that’s full of love and instantly manages to melt your heart. Not just that, these shows have strong plots, a brilliant set of casts and outstanding chemistry, and amazing comic timing.

From Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to Start-Up and Descendants of the Sun, we have picked out all the raved-about romantic K-dramas that will certainly keep you entertained.

10 best romantic K-dramas on Netflix with their IMDb ratings

1. Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

K-drama Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Romance, Drama

Adventure, Comedy, Romance, Drama Running Time: 1 hr 10 min

1 hr 10 min Star Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye Director: Lee Jung Hyo

Lee Jung Hyo Year of release: 2019-2020

2019-2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

With millions of fans and a pretty high IMDb rating, Crash Landing on You is one of the most raved-about South Korean romantic K-dramas that is available on Netflix to stream. The show is written and directed by Park Ji Eun a Lee Jeong Hyo respectively. The romantic drama has elements of adventure and comedy which make it the most exciting 16-episode K-drama on Netflix right now. The show features stars like Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin and has the most unexpected plot that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

2. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021- )

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama

Comedy, Romance, Drama Running Time: 1 hr 10 min

1 hr 10 min Star Cast: Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho, Gina Su

Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho, Gina Su Director: Yoo Je Won

Yoo Je Won Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Another highly rated Netflix romantic K-drama we highly recommend watching right away is Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Directed by Yoo Je Won, this 16-episode romantic Korean series features a star cast including Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho, and Gina Su among several others. Watch the show on Netflix to witness an interesting tale of a dentist.

3. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

K-drama Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Romance, Drama, Comedy Running Time: 1 hr 20 min

1 hr 20 min Star Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, Park Gyu Young

Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, Park Gyu Young Director: Park Shin Woo

Park Shin Woo Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Starring Korean stars including Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, and Park Gyu Young among others, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is another interesting romantic drama that you’d be glad you watched. The show features the emotional journey of a writer and a caretaker of a psych ward. Written by Jo Yong and directed by Park Shin Woo we highly recommend watching this 2020 show.

4. Descendants of the Sun (2016)

K-drama Genre: Action, Romance, Drama

Action, Romance, Drama Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Star Cast: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won

Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won Director: Eung Bok Lee

Eung Bok Lee Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6/10

Descendants of the Sun is another exquisite love story, you will definitely love watching. This action romance drama features a story of a surgeon and an injured soldier. The show is an iconic love story between the two. Directed by Eung Bok Lee the show has a star cast including Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-Kyo, Jin Goo, and Kim Ji Wo, it is available on Netflix to stream.

5. Start-Up (2020- )

K-drama Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Running Time: 1 hr 20 min

1 hr 20 min Star Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Han Na

Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Han Na Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Oh Choong Hwan Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

Another must-watch romantic K-drama streaming on Netflix is Start-Up. Directed by Oh Choong Hwan, this show features the best of Korean actors including Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na among several others. The Korean drama is an exceptional tale of a few young entrepreneurs along with their experiences of love and career. Rated 8/10 on IMDb, the 2020 show is directed by Og Choong Hwan and written by Park Hye Ryun.

6. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Romance

Comedy, Mystery, Romance Running Time : 62–76 minutes

: 62–76 minutes Star Cast: Park Min Young, Park Seojoon, Lee Tae Hwan

Park Min Young, Park Seojoon, Lee Tae Hwan Director: Ji Yeong Choi, Joon Hwa Park `

Ji Yeong Choi, Joon Hwa Park ` Writer: Jung Eun Young, Kyung Yoon Jung

Jung Eun Young, Kyung Yoon Jung Year of release : 2018

: 2018 OTT Platform: Netflix, Hulu

Netflix, Hulu IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Another romantic K-drama that you’ll probably be elated if you decided to watch is What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. This 2018 show is directed by Ji Yeong Choi, and Joon Hwa Park and written by Jung Eun Young, and Kyung Yoon Jung. The show features the best of Park Min Young, Park Seojoon, and Lee Tae Hwan among several others. Moreover, it is a highly-rated 16-episode K-drama about a business heir that’s available on Netflix to stream.

7. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016-2017)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Star Cast: Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho

Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Oh Hyun Jong Writer: Yang Hee seung

Yang Hee seung Number of episodes: 16

16 Running Time: 60 min

60 min Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.3/10

This romantic comedy features Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee, and Hye Jung Cho among several others. It is directed by Oh Hyun Jong and written by Yang Hee Seung. The highly-rated show showcases a story of young athletes that you’d love to watch. The show is available on Netflix to stream.

8. Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019)

K-drama Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Running Time: 1hr 2min

1hr 2min Star Cast: Lee Na Young, Lee Jong Suk, Jeong Eu Gene

Lee Na Young, Lee Jong Suk, Jeong Eu Gene Director: Na Yeong Kim, Jung Hyo Lee

Na Yeong Kim, Jung Hyo Lee Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Another show that features a great plot and a stellar star cast including Lee Na Young, Lee Jong Suk, and Jeong Eu Gene among several others. Directed by Na Yeong Kim and Jung Hyo Lee, the show features the story of a successful publishing company’s editor-in-chief of a publishing company. The highly-rated Korean show is available on Netflix to stream.

9. My Secret Romance (2017)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama

Comedy, Romance, Drama Running Time: 47m

47m Star Cast: Ji Eun Song, Sung Hoon, Jae Young Kim

Ji Eun Song, Sung Hoon, Jae Young Kim Director: Cheol Woo Kang

Cheol Woo Kang Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

This 2017 show titled My Secret Romance is definitely a must-watch. It is a 14-episode K-drama directed by Cheol Woo Kang. It features Korean stars like Ji Eun Song, Sung Hoon, and Jae Young Kim among several others. When it comes to the storyline of the show, it features a story of a nutritionist and her boss. The highly rated is definitely a feel show and is available on Netflix to stream.

10. Nevertheless, (2021)

K-drama Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Running Time: 1 hr 10 min

1 hr 10 min Star Cast: Han So Hee, Song Kang, Cheska Aguiluz

Han So Hee, Song Kang, Cheska Aguiluz Director: Kim Ga Ram

Kim Ga Ram Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

If you still haven't watched Nevertheless, you are missing out on the best of romance K-dramas on Netflix. The show is based on a webtoon and has 10 perfect episodes that feature the story of two students and their tumultuous romance and how they get themselves into a friends-with-benefits situation. Written and directed by Jung Won and Ga-Ram Kim the show features Han So Hee, Song Kang, and Cheska Aguiluz among several others, and is available on Netflix to stream.

The above-listed romantic K-dramas on Netflix are indeed some of the most popular shows on Netflix. Moreover, every swoon-worthy romantic show has a huge fan base. We highly recommend you bookmark this page or add all the above-listed recommendations to your Netflix watchlist right away.

