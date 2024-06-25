Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, Heo Hyung Kyu celebrate co-star N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub’s track Into You’s release

Byeon Woo Seok and Heo Hyung Kyu from Lovely Runner showed their support for their fellow co-star Lee Seung Hyub, who is also part of N.Flying's release titled Into You, which was released on June 25. All three actors—Byeon Woo Seok, Heo Hyung Kyu, and Lee Seung Hyub—starred together in the hit time-slip romantic comedy series Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon.

Byeon Woo Seok, Heo Hyung Kyu support N.Flying’s song

On June 25, N.Flying released their digital track titled Into You at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST. Into You marks the fifth digital single by N.Flying. Byeon Woo Seok, who co-starred with N.Flying member Lee Seung Hyub in the K-drama Lovely Runner, shared his fellow co-star's song on his Instagram story with the caption, "It's so nice?"

In Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok played Ryu Sun Jae, the male lead who is part of the fictional band ECLIPSE, alongside his childhood friend Baek In Hyuk (played by Lee Seung Hyub), who is the leader of ECLIPSE. Since then, the duo have become close friends and have even discussed the idea of performing as ECLIPSE in real life.

Another co-star of Lee Seung Hyub, Heo Hyung Kyu, who played the antagonist Kim Young Soo in Lovely Runner, also posted the song on his Instagram story with the caption, "It's refreshing." Known for his pleasant personality in real life, Heo Hyung Kyu is beloved by fans for his comedic antics and his ability to share laughs with the cast.

Advertisement

Listen to N.Flying’s Into You below-

More about N.Flying and Lovely Runner

Lee Seung Hyub portrays Baek In Hyuk, the leader and guitarist of the band ECLIPSE. Known for his friendly and easygoing personality, Baek In Hyuk is the closest friend of the main character, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Baek In Hyuk has always been passionate about music and started his journey in a band during high school. In the series, his 19-year-old self meets Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who travels to the past to save Ryu Sun Jae.

Lee Seung Hyub is a member of N.Flying, a band known for producing alternative music infused with rock elements. Their tracks often blend various genres, such as hip-hop, reggae, and pop. In 2019, they achieved mainstream success in the Korean music industry with their hit song Rooftop.

Over the span of 9 years, the group has contributed to numerous K-drama OSTs, including the Lovely Runner OST Star. Additionally, member Yoo Hwe Seung also lent his voice to another soundtrack from the drama titled I Think I Did.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok becomes 'successful fan' receiving signed T-shirt from footballer Son Heung Min