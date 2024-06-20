Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok says he's 'embarrassed' of walking 8 hours to land job during early model days and being very lean

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok recently reflected on his modeling days, admitting to feeling embarrassed about his past appearance. He shared that he used to feel self-conscious about his skinny appearance during his modeling career in a recent interview. He also talked about his visit to Milan Fashion Week during early career.

Byeon Woo Seok reflects on past modeling days

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea on June 19, 2024, Byeon Woo Seok reflected on his past modeling struggles. Despite achieving tremendous fame through the success of his recent project, Lovely Runner, Woo Seok's journey has not been without its challenges.

During his years as a model, Woo Seok attended numerous auditions, which led to him losing a significant amount of weight in the process. He mentioned feeling embarrassed when he looks back at his skinny appearance from that time.

The Lovely Runner star also revealed that his thin physique during those days was due to the demanding schedule of attending casting auditions during Milan Fashion Week. He recounted walking around for two weeks straight, often not eating properly and grabbing whatever food was available from street vendors just to make it to more auditions. He estimated walking approximately 8 hours a day during that period.

Speaking about a picture of him and Joo Woo Jae that gained a lot of attention, Byeon Woo Seok shared that there was a comment suggesting Joo Woo Jae looked like he didn't eat because he didn't want to, while according to the comment they said someone must have starved Byeon Woo Seok. He mentioned that it still makes him laugh whenever he sees it.

However, for the charming and down-to-earth star those days are now in the past. Byeon Woo Seok has carved a place for himself in the hearts of his audience through his hard work, resilience, and passionate performances in various K-dramas and films such as 20th Century Girl, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and Lovely Runner, which have propelled him to the peak of his career so far.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

In the same interview, Byeon Woo Seok revealed what his character Ryu Sun Jae from Lovely Runner meant to him, describing him as someone he doesn't want to forget. Regarding Im Sol, played by Kim Hye Yoon, he shared that she is someone precious to him, and for his character Sun Jae, Im Sol is his everything. He was also asked to say a line that wasn't included in the script to his first and last love, Im Sol, and he chose the words, "Thank you for saving me."

Byeon Woo Seok began his career as a model after studying theater. Signed with YG KPlus, he dedicated himself to attending numerous casting auditions. In an interview with Hong Seok Cheon, he candidly admitted to facing rejection a hundred times before landing a role.

However, his portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner garnered him global fame. Byeon Woo Seok's dedication and hard work effectively brought Sun Jae's selfless love, kindness, and warm-hearted nature to life, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.

