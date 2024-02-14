Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar poster: Kim Ha Neul plays fierce reporter who exposes crimes and evils

Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar is an upcoming thriller romance which is set to release in March. The drama starring Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Seung Jo and Han Chae Ah tells the story of an investigative reporter who sheds light on the wrongdoings of culprits. Kim Ha Neul has impressed with her previous roles in dramas like Kill Heel, 18 Again and more. Here is a look at the new poster.

Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar poster

On February 13, KBS released the poster for their much-awaited drama Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar which stars Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Seung Jo and Han Chae Ah. In the poster, Kin Ha Neul stands tall, clad in a suit. The poster reads, 'The truth that has been hidden away will definitely come back'. The actor plays an investigative journalist who exposes the crimes and criminals through her show.

More about Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar

Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar is scheduled to release in March.

The drama tells the story of a hardworking investigative journalist who brings crimes and wrongdoings to light. When she herself is accused of murder, her life and job take a hit. She along with a detective and her husband, take matters into their own hands and try to find out the real culprit and who has been trying to frame her.

It is based on the novel Myeoksal Hanbeon Jabhibsida by Nyureoki.

The drama has been directed by Lee Ho Jae who also directed the films SORI: Voice From the Heart and Scam. Bae Soo Young wrote the script.

Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin and Jang Seung Jo take on the lead roles in the drama. Kim Ha Neul will also be taking on the lead in the upcoming drama Red Swan. Yeon Woo Jin has impressed with his roles in Daily Dose of Sunshine, Thirty-Nine and more.

