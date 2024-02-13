10 Lee Jong Suk shows and movies to watch; Big Mouth, Romance is a Bonus Book and more

Lee Jong Suk is known for working in dramas like Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping and more. In January, he signed his contract with Ace Factory after his previous contract with HighZium Studio came to an end. Earlier, it was also reported that he is also working on establishing his own production company and launching it. The global star has been a part of multiple hits and has become a fan favourite. Last year in December, he was confirmed to be dating the popular soloist IU. Here are the top 10 Lee Jong Suk shows and movies that one should watch.

Top 10 Lee Jong Suk shows and movies

While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping is a fantasy romance drama starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jong Suk and Jung Hae In. The story revolves around a girl who can see the future. She comes across a rookie prosecutor and together they try to change the course of the future.

W: Two Worlds

W: Two Worlds is a thrilling story starring Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo. The drama tells the story of the main character of a webtoon who travels to the real world only to realize that he only exists on a screen. Romance blossoms between him and the daughter of the author who writes his story. The two go in and out of the webtoon and try to find their happy ending.

Romance is a Bonus Book

Romance is a Bonus Book is an inspirational story of a woman who loses everything but finds the strength to go on to support her daughter. She picks herself up and starts to work again and goes to lengths to prove her worth. Lee Jong Suk, Lee Na Young, Wi Ha Joon and Jung Eugene take on the roles of the main leads in the drama.

Big Mouth

Big Mouth was Lee Jong Suk’s latest drama which was released in 2022 and also stars Im Yoon Ah, Kim Joo Heon and Kwak Dong Yeon. Lee Jong Suk plays an incompetent lawyer with a low success rate who is hired by and mayor and is put behind bars unfairly as he is framed for being the notorious swindler Big Mouse. He and his wife work together to sort out the mystery and prove his innocence.

Doctor Stranger

The 2014 drama Doctor Stranger is a thriller romance which features Lee Jong Suk, Jin Se Yeon, Kang So Ra and Park Hae Jin. It tells the story of a doctor who grows up in North Korea as his father was kidnapped to provide medical aid. As an adult, he escapes to South Korea and tries to make enough money to bring his lover with him.

Pinocchio

Pinocchio stars Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin Hye. The 2015 romance drama tells the story of a group of young reporters who work together to cover the news. Park Shin Hye takes the main role of the reporter who has Pinocchio syndrome and gets hiccups every time she lies.

Hot Young Bloods

The 2014 movie Hot Young Bloods is set in the 1980s and tells the story of a female high school gang leader who has a crush on the school playboy. The fun romance comedy stars Lee Jong Suk, Park Bo Young, Kim Young Kwang and Lee So Young.

I Hear Your Voice

I Hear Your Voice was released in 2013 and stars Lee Joung Suk, Lee Bo Young, Yoon Sang Hyun and Lee Da Hee. The law drama tells the story of two lawyers coming together and trying to bring justice to some of the toughest cases.

Hymn of Death

Hymn of Death is a miniseries starring Lee Jong Suk and Shin Hye Sun. Released in 2018, the drama is based on the real lives of Kim Woo Jin and Yun Shim Deok. It is set in the 1920s when Korea was under the Japanese rule.

The Face Reader

The Face Reader is a 2013 movie which stars Song Kang Ho, Lee Jung Jae, Baek Yoon Shik, Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jong Suk and Kim Hye Soo. The historical piece revolves around a face reader who gets involved in court politics.

More about Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2010 with the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor and film Be With Me. Over the years the actor has been selected to be a part of projects that have been received well by the audience. He first rose to fame with his drama School 2013 and the streak continues with back-to-back hits with I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, and Pinocchio. He became a well-known name in the K-drama world with the massive success of W: Two Worlds Apart. The fantasy romance had a distinctive plot and the thriller element kept audiences hooked for more.

Lee Jong Suk also took the lead in global hits While You Were Sleeping with Bae Suzy and Jung Hae In and Romance is a Bonus Book with Lee Na Young. Both romance dramas with very different genres were loved by fans. He enlisted in the military in 2019 and finally after two years made a comeback with the thriller drama Big Mouth and the films Decibel and The Witch: Part 2. The Other One in 2022. These are a few of the best Lee Jong Suk shows and movies that one should check out.

