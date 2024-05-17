Islam Makhachev Open to Fight Conor McGregor in August or September: ‘Everybody Knows This Guy Not the Same’

Islam Makhachev is ready for a new challenge. He's open to fighting Conor McGregor in August or September. This comes before Makhachev's title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Remember Dustin Poirier's two wins over Conor? They were hard-fought battles, showcasing Poirier's skill.

McGregor has been away from the Octagon for a while. Can he still compete at the highest level? Makhachev thinks otherwise, questioning McGregor's current form. Is this the comeback fight fans have been waiting for? Will McGregor prove his doubters wrong?

Can the McGregor of today compete at the same level?

Islam Makhachev is gearing up for his title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. This fight promises to be a thrilling showdown, with Makhachev confident in his abilities. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is set to make his much-anticipated return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Both fighters have a lot on the line in their upcoming matches.

During a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Makhachev didn't hold back. Usman brought up Poirier's victories over McGregor, saying, "Dustin Poirier finished Conor twice. He's beat a lot of guys." Makhachev responded confidently, "Why you say he finish Conor twice? Brother, everybody can finish Conor ten times. Right now, why not?"

Usman then asked about the possibility of fighting McGregor next, to which Makhachev replied, "I don't think he wants to cut weight. Brother, why not? People have to be stupid to say no. Of course, I will fight with him. Brother, when I will fight next? October or November? I can fight August or September with McGregor."

Makhachev also shared his thoughts on McGregor's current form, saying, "Brother, easy. This guy not same. I don't want to make him feel or look bad, but everybody knows this guy not same. Before, yeah, for sure. When he was fighting with Khabib, he in the good shape. He a high-level fighter, but right now, too much alcohol, too much whiskey and it's not same."

As both fighters prepare for their respective battles, the possibility of a future clash between Makhachev and McGregor adds even more excitement to the UFC landscape. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how these events unfold and whether this dream matchup will come to fruition.

Will Makhachev successfully defend his title against Poirier? Can McGregor prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level?

