Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, Twenty-Five Twenty-One’s Kim Tae Ri and more K-drama athletes we would support at Paris Olympics

The 2024 Summer Paris Olympics is in full swing, running from July 24 to August 11, 2024, with the opening ceremony held on July 26. Paris is the primary host city, with events also taking place in 16 additional cities across Metropolitan France and a subsite in Tahiti, French Polynesia. As fans of K-dramas, we can't help but imagine how exciting it would be to see some fictional K-drama athletes compete for medals. Let’s take a look at a few we’d love to see in action:

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok in swimming

Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner would make him an exciting addition to the 2024 Summer Olympics. As a budding swimmer in the drama, Sun Jae was shown training alongside real-life Olympic gold medalist Park Tae Hwan.

Despite his career being cut short by a shoulder injury, which led him to transition into a singer with the fictional boy band ECLIPSE, Sun Jae's high school swimming days were marked by numerous trophies and accolades. His father even planned to send him to the United States for further rehabilitation and training. Watching Sun Jae compete in the Olympics would undoubtedly be a thrilling highlight for fans!

Twenty Five Twenty One’s Kim Tae Ri in fencing

Set in 1998, Twenty Five, Twenty One follows the journey of youth discovering new directions and growth after having their dreams taken away. Kim Tae Ri stars as Na Hee Do, a fencing athlete whose high school team is disbanded due to the IMF crisis.

Advertisement

Despite her dreams seemingly collapsing, Na Hee Do persists with unwavering passion and determination. She is supported by fencing medalist and coach Yang Chan Mi, played by Kim Hye Eun. Kim Tae Ri reportedly practiced every morning for her role and even trained outside of filming. Given Na Hee Do's high-level competition experience and champion status, she would be an ideal and inspiring addition to the Olympics.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’s Lee Sung Kyung in Weightlifting

Lee Sung Kyung portrays the lovable Kim Bok Joo, a talented weightlifter in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. As a naturally gifted athlete with a spirited and ambitious personality, Bok Joo attends a sports university and is inspired by her father, a former weightlifter. She stands up for herself and her friends, embodying determination and resilience. To prepare for her role, Lee Sung Kyung trained intensively for two months. With her exceptional skills and dedication, Bok Joo would undoubtedly be a strong contender for medals at the Olympics.

Advertisement

W: Two Worlds’ Lee Jong Suk in Shooting

Though he exists only in the Webtoon world, Lee Jong Suk’s Kang Chul is already a gold medalist in the Olympics within the series. Known as a genius and strong competitor, Kang Chul exhibits a strong mentality and a highly competitive winning nature. From the start of the drama, his impressive skills are evident. Given the current success of the South Korean team in Olympic shooting competitions, Kang Chul could certainly add even more trophies to their collection!

Run On’s Im Siwan in Sprinting

Im Siwan’s character, Seon Gyeom, in Run On is an innocent yet caring national track and field athlete who often finished in second place. Growing up with busy parents and an absent sibling, he experienced limited social interaction.

Despite retiring due to an incident involving team bullies and disqualification, Seon Gyeom transitions to a role as a trainer while maintaining his enthusiasm for running. With his innate talent and passion, he would be a strong addition to the sprint races at the Olympics.

Advertisement

Love All Play’s Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Ju Hyun in Badminton

Love All Play is a sports romance drama centered around a badminton team, featuring Park Ju Hyun as Park Tae Yang, a character who is deeply dedicated to sports, and Chae Jong Hyeop as Park Tae Joon, who views sports merely as a job.

The lead characters Park Tae Yang and Park Tae Joon are ideal candidates to represent South Korea in badminton. Park Tae Joon initially views badminton merely as a job, preferring to leave work on time and keep his weekends free. However, his perspective begins to shift as he encounters Park Tae Yang, who is deeply passionate about the sport.

Park Tae Yang, known for her powerful smashes and as a former aspiring Olympian, returns to the badminton court after a three-year hiatus. She dedicates herself to intense practice to compensate for her absence. Her commitment and skill make her a standout player, hence a perfect addition to the 2024 Olympics.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner OTT premiere: 5 things to know before watching Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s hit time-slip romance series