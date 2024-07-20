W: Two Worlds celebrates 8 years - Why Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo's iconic chemistry continues to captivate fans years later

W: Two Worlds is notable for its unique premise: Oh Yeon Joo (played by Han Hyo Joo) finds herself pulled into the world of the webtoon being drawn by her father. In this alternate reality, she intervenes to save the lead character, Kang Chul (portrayed by Lee Jong Suk), from imminent death.

As she continues to navigate between the real world and the webtoon universe, Oh Yeon Joo and Kang Chul join forces to unravel the mysteries that entangle them. With its fresh storyline, unexpected twists, and delightful chemistry between the characters, it's a series that captivates viewers' hearts. As W: Two Worlds turns 8 let’s take a look back at the iconic chemistry between Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo that became a fan favorite!

A look at W: Two Worlds’ iconic chemistry

Some people dream of meeting their idols, and while some achieve it, for Oh Yeon Joo (played by Han Hyo Joo), meeting Kang Chul (portrayed by Lee Jong Suk), the main character of her father's comic, was never part of her plans. However, she unexpectedly finds herself face-to-face with him and even saves his life. From then on, she gets repeatedly drawn into the comic world, navigating a surreal existence where she constantly shifts between reality and the world of the comic.

The chemistry between Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo) and Kang Chul (Lee Jong Suk) in W: Two Worlds was off the charts. They had such a strong connection that it often left many fans feeling amazed and many speculated they might be dating in real life. Even before the drama, their interviews and magazine shoots showed a natural chemistry that continued on screen.

In W, Oh Yeon Joo, who saw Kang Chul as her ideal comic book character, falls deeply in love with him. Surprisingly, Kang Chul also falls for her, not just once, but twice in this unique storyline. Their love story was incredibly romantic and added a lot of emotion to the drama.

Kang Chul embodies every trait of an ideal main character: handsome, wealthy, intelligent, and unfortunately, fictional. However, his perception shifts when he meets Oh Yeon Joo, a surgeon who inexplicably appears whenever he faces danger. Initially suspicious yet intrigued, Kang Chul soon believes she holds the key to his existence.

One of the most beloved scenes from W: Two Worlds is found in episode seven, which is when Kang Chul and Yeon Joo cozily cuddle on a bed, leafing through a book that is about an ordinary romance. Initially teasing a kiss, Kang Chul playfully withdraws and invites Yeon Joo to snuggle closer.

As they read the book and dream about their future together, it evokes a sense of butterflies in their stomachs. The amazing chemistry between Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo is well displayed in this scene which truly immerses viewers in the moment, making them forget about everything else about the drama.

While some couples in dramas confront ex-lovers, societal biases, or even deities, Kang Chul and Oh Yeon Joo navigate a unique challenge — battling between two dimensions. This unique premise makes their story captivating and definitely worth watching.

More about W: Two Worlds and it’s couple dynamics

Anyone familiar with W: Two Worlds understands that Kang Chul and Oh Yeon Joo keep viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. This drama is filled with drama, suspense, and heartache, constantly tugging at viewers' heartstrings. Kang Chul's emotional backstory, framed for his family's murder and spending his life seeking justice, leaves little room for anything but angst, let alone romance. Yet, to be fair he is a charming character from a comic book which makes anything possible.

However, once Yeon Joo gets pulled into the fictional world, their connection becomes undeniable. Their tender moments are brief yet memorable, particularly when Kang Chul realizes he must restore everything to its original state if he wants to protect her. If you were to look up "heartbreak" in the dictionary, you'd likely find a picture of Yeon Joo in tears as she resets the comic back to its beginning.

The angst in the series doesn't stop there. Despite Kang Chul not remembering her, Yeon Joo gets pulled back into the comic when he subconsciously draws her back after she accidentally drops the ring he gave her. As fate would have it, the ring rolls back to him, leaving Yeon Joo stranded with memories flooding her heart. If you're a fan of gripping angst, this drama is a must-watch!

W is truly a memorable and exceptional series because it blends various elements seamlessly. With its mix of fantasy, romance, and thriller, W captivated viewers emotionally throughout its storyline. The central twist revolves around whether Kang Chul and Oh Yeon Joo will ultimately unite and how they navigate their relationship despite coming from different realities. From the outset, W: Two Worlds unfolds as an emotionally gripping show that keeps viewers eagerly invested in their journey.

