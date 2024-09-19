Kwak Dong Yeon reacts to Queen of Tears co-star Kim Soo Hyun not recognizing him during game at fan sign event

K-drama star Kwak Dong Yeon recently opened up about his playful relationship with Queen of Tears co-star Kim Soo Hyun, sharing a light-hearted story that had fans in stitches. During an exclusive interview with Japanese media outlet CREA, Kwak Dong Yeon reflected on his experience working with Kim Soo Hyun, their dynamics on set, and a memorable moment when the latter hilariously failed to recognize him during a game at a fan sign event.

When asked about his thoughts on reuniting with Kim Soo Hyun after their brief collaboration in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Kwak Dong Yeon was full of praise for his senior. “Kim Soo Hyun is undoubtedly a wonderful actor,” he shared, adding that the former always brightens the atmosphere on set and makes it enjoyable, making them have a really great time acting together.

However, it was a recent incident at one of Kim Soo Hyun’s fan meetings that had both actors and fans laughing. As part of the event, Kim was tasked with identifying photos of his co-stars. To everyone’s amusement, he successfully recognized most of his fellow actors except Kwak Dong Yeon. Laughing about the incident, Kwak Dong Yeon playfully remarked, “When I found that out, I thought, ‘Maybe I should keep my distance from him!’”

Take a look at the hilarious clip here;

Despite the mix-up, Kwak Dong Yeon’s camaraderie with Kim Soo Hyun remains strong, with the two sharing a fun and light-hearted dynamic both on and off set. Kwak Dong Yeon further praised Kim Soo Hyun’s ability to keep the atmosphere lively, noting how the superstar often lightened the mood with jokes and funny comments. “He really knows how to make everyone laugh and create a relaxed, cheerful mood on set,” the Vincenzo actor explained. Elaborating further, he detailed that if the lead actor on a set is serious or quiet, it can make the atmosphere tense, but, Kim Soo Hyun made a conscious effort to say funny things and keep everyone relaxed. A quality Kwak Dong Yeon wishes to learn from him.

Meanwhile, fans of both actors have loved seeing their playful banter and close bond, especially with their collaboration in Queen of Tears bringing them back together on screen. While Kim Soo Hyun’s fan sign gaffe might have been an amusing slip-up, it’s clear that Kwak Dong Yeon holds nothing but admiration for his co-star’s talent and his infectious sense of humor.

