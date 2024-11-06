BTS' V teases dream collaboration with late jazz icon Bing Crosby in holiday release? Here's why fans think so

BTS’ V may be about to fulfill a lifelong dream of collaborating with late jazz legend Bing Crosby. Geffen Records recently set ARMYs abuzz by sharing a teaser on social media, featuring a short clip of falling snowflakes alongside the hashtag #BTSArmy and a sign-up link for updates. The link leads to a page mentioning BTS and Bing Crosby, hinting at what could be a holiday surprise collaboration between V and the iconic American singer. This mysterious teaser has fueled excitement, as fans eagerly await what could be a unique blend of V’s soulful artistry and Crosby’s classic jazz style.

As a passionate jazz enthusiast, V has often expressed his admiration for jazz icons. From sharing clips of jazz greats like Louis Armstrong and Bing Crosby on social media to taking up the trumpet, V’s love for jazz runs deep. In fact, he once posted a scene from the 1956 film High Society featuring Crosby and Armstrong performing Now You Has Jazz, calling it his “favorite video in existence.” The prospect of a virtual collaboration with Crosby feels serendipitous for V, who has long looked up to him as a major musical inspiration.

Adding to fans’ intrigue, the official social media accounts managed by Bing Crosby’s estate have shown a clear admiration for V. Notably, these accounts have previously interacted with ARMYs, even going as far as pinning a video of V listening to Crosby’s It’s Been a Long, Long Time on X (formerly Twitter). The account also followed V on Instagram and engaged with fans who had expressed hopes for collaboration, making this moment a true culmination of V’s musical dreams.

V’s potential holiday collaboration with Crosby follows his previous cover of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, a classic holiday track popularized by Bing Crosby’s 1951 recording. Known for his velvety voice and retro charm, V seems like the perfect modern artist to honor Crosby’s timeless style, especially during the holiday season.

While this posthumous collaboration may be virtual, V’s admiration for Crosby, along with his commitment to jazz, has always resonated with fans. If the teaser does indeed lead to a holiday release featuring both V and Bing Crosby, it’s sure to be a memorable gift for ARMYs and jazz lovers alike, blending the magic of vintage jazz with V’s unique, contemporary flair.

