Lovely Runner, Queen of Tears and A Shop for Killers lead as highest rated K-dramas for first half of 2024; Check out top 15

Lovely Runner, Queen of Tears, and A Shop for Killers have emerged as the top-rated K-dramas for the first half of 2024, from January to June. My Drama List recently unveiled their ratings, showcasing the fifteen highest-rated K-dramas of the period, all chosen by fans as the best of the best.

1. Lovely Runner

Leading at the first spot with a rating of 9.1 out of 10, this series is based on a popular web novel written by Lee Si Eun. As a time-slip romance drama Lovely Runner poses a compelling question: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate idol?" Kim Hye Yoon stars as Im Sol, a devoted fan devastated by the tragic death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok).

Im Sol travels back in time to prevent his death, showcasing the profound impact of a true, selfless, and resilient spirit in pursuing one's goals in life and love. The series explores the poetic concepts of soulmates and fate, highlighting the heartwarming connections destined to intertwine despite challenges just like our Soljae couple.

2. Queen of Tears

Written by Park Ji Eun, Queen of Tears portrays the miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love story of a married couple portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Despite facing a crisis, they defy the odds and remain together, showcasing the resilience and humor that sustains their relationship.

3. A Shop for Killers

A Shop for Killers, adapted from Kang Ji Young's novel Salinjaui Shoppingmall, follows Jung Ji An (Kim Hye Jun) in a gripping tale. After her father's tragic act, leaving her orphaned, she is taken in by her seemingly ordinary uncle, Jung Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook). However, it's only after Jin Man's passing that Ji An uncovers his unusual line of work.

4. Begins Youth

The drama delves into the lives of seven boys as they navigate through school years and personal growth, each contending with family obligations, loss, poverty, abandonment, violence, and rejection.

5. Flex x Cop

Flex x Cop follows the story of Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun), an immature third-generation chaebol who, due to his privileged background, finds himself becoming a detective. He teams up with Lee Kang Hyun (Park Ji Hyun), a dedicated veteran detective and the first female team leader in the Homicide Department, as they tackle cases together.

6. Pyramid Game

Pyramid Game, based on the webtoon of the same name, is a thriller drama set in an all-girls high school. Each month, students are subjected to a popularity vote, and those who receive an F grade become official targets of school violence. The series explores the intense dynamics and challenges faced within this competitive and potentially dangerous environment.

7. High School Return of a Gangster

High School Return of a Gangster is a fantasy drama that follows the journey of a gangster whose soul accidentally inhabits the body of a 19-year-old high school student. As he forms a bond with a fellow student enduring domestic violence, he uses his skills to confront and punish the perpetrators, all while pursuing his newfound dream of attending college.

8. Marry My Husband

Adapted from the beloved web novel, Marry My Husband unfolds the tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who, terminally ill, witnesses her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) in an affair with her husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung), who ultimately kills her. Transported ten years into the past with a second chance at life, Kang Ji Won embarks on a path of revenge alongside her boss Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo).

9. The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family is a fantasy romance drama centered around a family that once possessed supernatural abilities but lost them while facing modern day challenges. Jang Ki Yong portrays Bok Gwi Joo, who once had the power to time-travel but lost it after a tragic accident left him deeply depressed but changes after mysterious Do Da Hee (Chun Woo Hee) came into his family’s life.

10. Knight Flower

Set in the Joseon era, Knight Flower is an action-comedy drama featuring Honey Lee as Jo Yeo Hwa, a woman who has lived a quiet, virtuous life as a widow during the day for 15 years. However, she leads a double life, secretly venturing out after dark to bravely assist those in need. Lee Jong Won co-stars as Park Soo Ho, a military officer who finds himself unintentionally drawn into Jo Yeo Hwa's daring nighttime activities.

11. Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 1958 serves as a prequel to the classic Korean series Chief Inspector, which aired from 1971 to 1989, reaching peak ratings of 70 percent. The drama follows Park Young Han (Lee Je Hoon), an enthusiastic detective renowned for his high arrest rate of petty thieves. He joins forces with three charismatic colleagues to challenge corruption and defy established norms.

12. Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey, based on Hitoshi Iwaaki's legendary manga series Parasyte, explores the arrival of mysterious parasitic life-forms on Earth from outer space. These creatures seek to assert dominance by inhabiting and feeding off human hosts.

Wonderful World

Wonderful World is an emotional thriller centered around Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo), a woman driven by revenge following the devastating loss of her son. Kwon Sun Yool (Cha Eun Woo), whose life takes a rough turn after leaving medical school, finds himself unexpectedly intertwined with Eun Soo Hyun's quest for justice.

Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy that follows the journey of two former rivals who unexpectedly become each other’s source of support during their darkest moments. Park Hyung Sik stars as Yeo Jung Woo, a renowned plastic surgeon whose successful career is jeopardized by a mysterious medical incident. Opposite him, Park Shin Hye portrays Nam Ha Neul, a dedicated anesthesiologist grappling with burnout syndrome.

Crash

Crash is a crime investigation drama centered around the Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI) team, dedicated to solving crimes that unfold on the road. The series highlights the dynamic teamwork between Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki), known for his rational and individualistic approach, and Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young), the team's ace investigator.

