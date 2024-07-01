Cha Eun Woo, Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok lead most searched male actors list; SEE top 20

Male actors ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Kim Soo Hyun have emerged as the most searched actors in the first half of 2024, claiming the top two spots. Byeon Woo Seok follows closely behind in third place. This list represents the most searched male idols on Google during this period.

Top 5 most searched male Korean actors in the first half of 2024

Cha Eun Woo claimed the top spot as the most searched Korean male actor in the first half of 2024. He is a member of the South Korean boy band ASTRO and gained fame for his role as Lee Suho in the popular drama True Beauty.

Kim Soo Hyun secured the second spot on the list of most searched Korean male actors in the first half of 2024. He is renowned as one of South Korea's highest-paid actors and has garnered numerous accolades. Kim Soo Hyun rose to prominence as a top Hallyu star with notable successes in dramas like My Love from the Star and The Producers, where he earned three Daesang awards. His most recent appearance was in the drama Queen of Tears.

Byeon Woo Seok secured the third spot as one of the most searched Korean male actors in the first half of 2024. He began his career as a model in 2010 and made his acting debut in 2016 with the television series Dear My Friends. Byeon Woo Seok gained significant popularity for his roles as Ryu Sun Jae in the time-slip rom-com Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon, and as Ryu Si o in Strong Girl Nam Soon.

Ryu Jun Yeol secured the fourth spot as one of the most searched Korean male actors in the first half of 2024. Starting his career in independent films, he gained recognition for his role in the feature film Socialphobia in 2015. Ryu Jun Yeol achieved international fame with his breakout role in the critically acclaimed television series Reply 1988.

Lee Jae Wook secured the fifth spot as one of the most searched Korean male actors in the first half of 2024. He made his television debut in Memories of the Alhambra and his film debut in The Battle of Jangsari. Lee Jae Wook gained attention for his first leading role in the romantic comedy Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. He then starred in the fantasy period drama Alchemy of Souls, which became his breakthrough role.

The ranking of the most searched Korean male actors in the first half of 2024

Cha Eun Woo Kim Soo Hyun Byeon Woo Seok Ryu Jun Yeol Lee Jae Wook Ma Dong Seok Son Seok Gu Lee Do Hyun Song Kang Choi Min Sik Jeong Jae Lee Lee Byung Hun Park Bo Gum Lee Dong Wook Do Kyung Soo Im Siwan Seojin Lee Ahn Hyo Seop Lee Seung Gi Choi Woo Shik

