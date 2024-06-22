Lovely Runner, Marry My Husband and more: Check out top 7 K-dramas that went for reward vacation post series’ success

It's a well-known tradition in the Korean entertainment industry to celebrate the success of a K-drama by treating the entire cast and production team to a holiday abroad. These celebratory trips serve as a well-deserved reward for the hard work and dedication put into creating beloved K-dramas. These are known as reward vacations, and many K-dramas cast and crew have been to other countries for a relaxing and fun holiday to celebrate their success.

Lovely Runner

On June 4, production company CJ ENM confirmed that the cast and crew of Lovely Runner would be heading to Phuket, Thailand, for a reward vacation. However, Byeon Woo Seok was unable to join them due to his Asia tour schedule. Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Song Ji Ho, and Heo Hyung Kyu, and other cast and crew traveled to Bangkok instead, where they visited various spots and enjoyed leisure time during their reward vacation.

Lovely Runner became an immensely successful K-drama, earning nominations for its leading stars at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024. The nominations include the Korea Popularity Award (Male) and Korea Popularity Award (Female) categories.

SKY Castle

The cast of JTBC's immensely popular drama SKY Castle, which also featured stars Kim Hye Yoon and Song Geon Hee, celebrated their success with a well-deserved reward vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

The drama's final episode achieved a remarkable viewership rating of 23.78 percent, setting a record as the highest ever for a Korean cable network show, encompassing both dramas and non-dramas. Following this milestone, the actors departed on February 10 2019, for a five-day getaway filled with relaxation and enjoyment before returning refreshed.

Hotel del Luna

The cast and crew of Hotel del Luna embarked on a well-deserved vacation to celebrate the success of the drama! On September 4, 2019, many cast members were spotted at Incheon International Airport as they departed for Bangkok for the show's reward vacation.

Their vacation was scheduled to last for 5 days and 3 nights, from September 4 to 8. A source from the show confirmed to Maeil Business on September 4 that all cast members, including IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Block B’s P.O, Bae Hae Sun, Shin Jung Geun, gugudan’s Mina, Lee Do Hyun, and more, had joined the trip.

Hotel del Luna first premiered on July 13 and enjoyed immense popularity throughout its run. After the drama concluded, the cast to flew to Bangkok for a well-deserved reward vacation.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

After the success of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the cast and production crew treated themselves to a reward vacation. On August 8, 2022, they were seen at Incheon International Airport boarding a flight to Bali. Cast members Park Eun Bin, Ha Yoon Kyeong, and Joo Jong Hyuk were spotted together. Unfortunately, actor Kang Ki Young couldn't join due to testing positive for COVID-19, and Kang Tae Oh couldn't participate due to his mandatory military enlistment.

Marry My Husband

Back in February, a representative of Marry My Husband announced that the cast and crew would embark on a reward vacation to Vietnam starting from March 10. On March 14, Lee Yi Kyung posted group shots on Instagram featuring the Marry My Husband crew, including Park Min Young, Na In Woo, and Choi Gyu Ri, enjoying their vacation in Vietnam.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

On October 19, 2018, the cast of My ID is Gangnam Beauty was treated to a reward vacation in Cebu to celebrate the success of their drama. The series aired its final episode on September 15 and concluded with its highest viewership ratings.

It tells the story of Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang), who has always been self-conscious about her physical appearance. Deciding to undergo plastic surgery, she hopes to change how others perceive her. On the first day of college, Mi Rae encounters Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), a handsome boy she knew from elementary school. Recognizing Mi Rae despite her transformation, Kyung Suk begins to discover that his feelings for her go beyond mere appearances.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

The cast of JTBC's Strong Woman Do Bong Soon was rewarded with a vacation for their hard work and the success of the drama. They departed for Bali on April 20, 2017, for a six-day break in paradise, and kept fans updated by sharing photos.

Park Hyung Sik posted two photos, one showing himself and Jisoo enjoying a relaxing afternoon under the Bali sun. In the caption, he playfully experimented with different couple names for his and Jisoo’s characters from the show. In the second photo, Park Hyung Sik is seen alone in a garden. He captioned the photo, "Thanks to all your support, I'm enjoying a wonderful vacation in Bali. Thank you so much. Love you guys!"

