7 must-watch Korean action comedy movies for your adrenaline fix: Seoul Vibe, Midnight Runners and more

For years, Korean cinema has enjoyed a global following, particularly in genres like action, thriller, rom-com, and horror. Amidst these thriving genres, South Korea arguably excels in one: action comedy.

South Korean action comedy movies consistently deliver entertainment gold, offering hilarious and thrilling gems over the past two decades. They cater to diverse tastes, blending tasteful comedy with gripping action or presenting slapstick humor disguised as action-packed films.

Here are a few South Korean action-comedy movies that are simply irresistible.

1. Seoul Vibe

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Ju Hyun, Lee Se Young, Go Kyung Pyo

IMDB Rating: 5.5

Release year: 2022

Genre: Action Comedy

Set against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Seoul Vibe tells the story of a grand plot for a slush fund robbery and the exhilarating car chase that unfolds on the streets of Seoul. Positioned as an action blockbuster, the film centers around the Samgyedong Supreme Team, a group of skilled drivers drawn into investigating the slush fund.

Yoo Ah In leads as Dong Wook, the charismatic leader of the Samgyedong crew in Seoul Vibe. Go Kyung Pyo portrays Woo Sam, the crew's sentimental member who also acts as their unofficial DJ. Lee Kyu Hyung takes on the role of Bok Nam, a street-smart character with intimate knowledge of Seoul.

Park Ju Hyun stars as Yoon Hee, Dong Wook's younger sister and the leader of Seoul’s largest bike club. She is also the sole female member of the Samgyedong crew. Ong Seong Wu rounds out the team as Joon Gi, known as the sentimental MacGyver of the crew, who shares a close bond with Dong Wook akin to a younger brother.

2. Midnight Runners

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul, Park Ha Sun and more

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2017

Genre: Action Comedy

Midnight Runners has quickly become a modern classic for its unique comedic style. Starring Park Seo Joon and Kang Ha Neul, the film follows two police recruits who stumble upon a kidnapping during a night out. Despite their awkward innocence, the duo embarks on an investigation that uncovers larger conspiracies.

The film engages with its compelling plot, enriched by well-developed characters and their dynamic chemistry, blending humor with emotional points. Midnight Runners also offers intense action alongside heartfelt moments, showcasing its brilliance in seamlessly integrating these varied genre elements into a coherent and captivating story.

3. Extreme Job

Cast: Lee Dong Hwi, Ryu Seung Ryong Lee Hanee, Gong Myung and more

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2019

Genre: Action Comedy

The film follows a team of undercover narcotics detectives who unintentionally become owners of a fried chicken restaurant while on a stakeout. As they juggle their new business venture with their police duties, humor and chaos ensue. On February 6, 2019, Extreme Job surpassed 10 million viewers by 12:25 PM KST, reaffirming its remarkable box office success. It became the first comedy film in six years to achieve this milestone, solidifying its status as a major hit.

4. Confidential Assignment

Cast: Hyun Bin, Yoon, Yoo Hai Jin, Jang Young Nam, Kim Joo Hyuk and more

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2017

Genre: Action Comedy

Confidential Assignment revolves around the collaboration between North Korean detective Rim Chul Ryung (Hyun Bin) and South Korean detective Kang Jin Tae (played by Yoo Hae Jin) as they pursue criminal Cha Ki Sung (played by Kim Joo Hyuk). The film skillfully blends action and comedy, captivating viewers with its unique plot that balances humor, action, and suspense, ensuring an engaging experience that keeps audiences entertained and on the edge of their seats.

The film was a tremendous box office success, captivating audiences with its seamless blend of humor and suspense. Its popularity led to the sequel, Confidential Assignment 2, which, by October 22, 2022, had become the third highest-grossing Korean film of the year.

5. The Thieves

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hye Soo and more

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Release year: 2012

Genre: Action Comedy

The Thieves follows the escapades of 10 skilled criminals embarking on an ambitious casino heist to seize a multi-million dollar diamond, setting the stage for a wild and exhilarating ride. With a charismatic cast including Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Soo Hyun, and more, the film captivates viewers with its rapid pace and thrilling yet humorous fun.

As the heist unfolds, the plan quickly unravels, leading to intense wire duels on building facades, evasive maneuvers from explosions and bullets, and a clash with the arriving SWAT team.

6. The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Cast: EXO’s Sehun, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang So, Chae Soo Bin and more

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2022

Genre: Action Comedy

In the follow-up to the 2014 film The Pirates, titled The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, the story unfolds as a period action-adventure comedy. It revolves around a group of fortune-seekers who venture onto the high seas in search of lost treasure.

Kang Ha Neul stars as Woo Moo Chi, the leader of a bandit group; Han Hyo Joo portrays Hae Rang, a strong pirate captain; Lee Kwang Soo plays Mak Yi, an aspiring pirate king; EXO’s Sehun is Han Goong, a skilled archer; Chae Soo Bin appears as Hae Geum, a natural con artist; and Kwon Sang Woo portrays the villain Boo Heung Soo. It became the first Korean film to reach 1 million viewers in 2022 on the 11th day of its release.

7. Mission: Possible

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Kim Young Soo, and more

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Release year: 2021

Genre: Action Comedy

Mission: Possible is a refreshing comic action movie centered around Woo Soo Han (Kim Young Kwang), a private detective willing to take any job with upfront payment, and Yoo Da Hee (Lee Sun Bin), a dedicated secret agent. Together, they forge an unlikely partnership to unravel an arms smuggling case.

Lee Sun Bin stars as a Chinese police officer dispatched on a special mission to South Korea to investigate an illegal firearms shipment. Tasked with coordinating with a Korean special agent, she unexpectedly teams up with Woo Soo Han (Kim Young Kwang), a deadbeat private investigator who doesn't hesitate to adopt false identities for financial gain. Mission: Possible blends investigative thriller elements with a healthy dose of humor, promising an engaging and captivating experience from start to finish.

These are some of the best Korean action comedy films to watch in order to get your adrenaline pumping with excitement. If you're in need of some hearty laughter but packed with action, any movie out of this comedy-action list is your perfect choice.

