Twinking Watermelon, Lovely Runner, Mr Queen and more; Top 10 highest rated time travel K-dramas that should be on your binge list

The concept of time travel serves as a potent storytelling device popularized not only in movies and anime series but also in Korean dramas centered around this theme. Whether they lean towards romance, mystery, or historical themes, numerous K-dramas cleverly incorporate time travel to enrich their captivating plots. The best among them leverage this trope to deliver uniquely compelling stories on the small screen, often blending romance with elements of sci-fi or fantasy.

Below in this list, we applaud creativity and exceptional storytelling by showcasing some of the best and highest-rated Korean dramas according to My Drama List's rating that delve into the interesting theme of time travel, captivating audiences both in South Korea and internationally.

Twinkling Watermelon

Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) is a mature high school student, wise beyond his 18 years. From a young age, he has taken on the responsibility of caring for his family, which consists of his parents and older brother. Being the only member who can speak and hear, he serves as their bridge to the outside world, translating their signs into spoken words.

Though Eun Gyeol's parents have dreams of him becoming a doctor, his passion lies in music. With a knack for creating magic with his guitar, he harbors ambitions to succeed in the music industry. However, his family strongly opposes this path. One fateful day, he unexpectedly travels back in time to 1995, where he meets his father, Lee Chan played by Choi Hyun Wook), in his youth—a talented aspiring musician.

Advertisement

But in the past, his father can hear and speak. Amidst this journey, he also encounters Se Kyung (played by Seol In Ah) a popular student and Chung Ah (played by Shin Eun Soo), an artist who has been deaf since birth. As Eun Gyeol navigates this time slip, he wonders if it holds the key to reshaping and redirecting his own future. Twinkling Watermelon resonates deeply with its touching storyline. This drama is heartfelt, offering life lessons, delightful music, and outstanding performances.

Lovely Runner

In 2024, one of the most buzzed-about Korean dramas is Lovely Runner, helmed by director Yoon Jong Ho. Going beyond mere time travel, it unfolds as a heartwarming tale of first loves. Following the tragic death of a top celebrity, his devoted fan is mysteriously transported back to their high school days. Determined to alter his destiny, she embarks on a mission to protect him.

For Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok) is an idol beyond her reach, while she remains his unrequited first love in a masterfully created twist. Lovely Runner weaves a fantasy romance where two souls, separated by time, ultimately find their way back to each other.

Advertisement

The finale of Lovely Runner delivered one of the most romantic and flawless conclusions in the history of K-dramas. Its ending left many lingering and yearning for more, capturing hearts with its creative impact. Beyond its captivating time-slip romance, the drama courageously tackles themes of overcoming deep-seated fears, imparting both hope and a delightful love story that resonates deeply with viewers.

Mr Queen

Inspired by the Chinese web series Go Princess Go, Mr. Queen features a talented male chef who mysteriously finds himself transported to the Joseon era. However, he inhabits the body of Queen Cheorin (played by Shin Hye Sun), sparking interest as he unwittingly uncovers the truth behind the queen's mysterious suicide attempt.

Struggling to adapt to life in Joseon as a woman, he becomes entangled in the kingdom's political issues. Contrary to popular belief, her husband, the king is not the bumbling ruler he appears to be; instead, he is clever, mysterious, and determined to uncover those plotting against him.

Advertisement

This gender-bending time travel drama goes beyond palace stories, exploring a queer romance and confronting gender inequalities in patriarchal societies. Shin Hye Sun shines as So Young, her comedic timing with Choi Jin Hyuk adds a riotous charm.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Would you journey back in time to meet a prince? Hae Soo (IU), nursing a broken heart by the sea, attempts to rescue a child from drowning, only to find herself inexplicably transported to the Goryeo dynasty as a 16-year-old woman during a solar eclipse—a time when strange events take place in folklore.

Entranced and fallen for the gentle Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha Neul), she becomes entangled in royal issues and rivalries. However, her life takes a complex turn when the mysterious and lonely Prince Wang So (Lee Joon Gi) also falls in love with her.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo stands out as an ambitious drama, weaving a bittersweet story brought to life by a stellar ensemble cast that delivers pitch-perfect performances. Despite the passage of time, the show maintains a dedicated fanbase eagerly anticipating a Season 2. Its mesmerizing OST further enhances its appeal, making it a compelling must-watch drama.

Go Back Couple

Go Back Couple portrays a story where Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) and Ma Jin Joo (Jang Nara), once university sweethearts eager to marry, now find themselves unable to bear each other's presence after 18 years together. Ban Do, struggling as a pharmaceutical salesperson, devotes all his time to networking for increased sales, leaving little for Jin Joo and their son.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Jin Joo is exhausted from managing their home and being the sole homemaker without any help. As the couple nears a breaking point, they unexpectedly travel back in time and find themselves as university freshmen once again. Fully aware of their future challenges, they ponder whether it might have been better if they had never dated or married at all.

Go Back Couple offers a breezy viewing experience, skillfully navigating through various tropes and clichés with finesse. Jang Nara and Son Ho Jun bring a hilariously cute dynamic to their roles, ensuring there's never a dull moment with their playful banter.

Chicago Typewriter

Chicago Typewriter revolves around Han Se Joo (Yoo Ah In), a renowned writer struggling with writer's block. His life takes a turn when he encounters Jeon Seol (Im Soo Jung), a devoted fan, and Yoo Jin Oh (Go Kyung Pyo), a mysterious ghostwriter determined to help him overcome his creative slump.

Se Joo, a realist who delves deep into introspection, embarks on a journey to uncover his connection with these newfound friends and companions. The series unfolds with unexpected twists and turns, delivering moments of shock, heartbreak, and courage as Se Joo navigates through challenging situations.

Advertisement

My Perfect Stranger

My Perfect Stranger is a fantasy time-travel drama centering on Yoon Hae Joon (Kim Dong Wook), a determined news anchor investigating a historical serial murder case. His path intertwines with Baek Yoon Young (Jin Ki Joo), who aims to prevent her parents' wedding history. Stranded together in 1987, they discover their missions may be intricately linked, sparking unexpected events.

Marry My Husband

Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) is a submissive woman who has long been manipulated by her best friend, Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon), and her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Despite working tirelessly, she faces constant taunting and mistreatment both at work and at home. When she learns she is terminally ill with only a few months to live, the ultimate betrayal unfolds as she discovers her friend and husband are having an affair and are waiting for her death to claim her insurance.

Pushed to her limits by her husband and declared dead prematurely, Kang Ji Won finds herself transported ten years into the past. Determined to rewrite her destiny she meticulously devises a plan for revenge. She allies herself with her boss, Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo), who proves willing to go above and beyond to help her.

Marry My Husband captivates with its gripping plot, keeping viewers riveted and thoroughly entertained. Na In Woo shines in his role as Yoo Ji Hyuk, earning praise for his sincere performance and electric chemistry with Park Min Young. Meanwhile, Lee Yi Kyung and Song Ha Yoon deliver compelling performances that evoke genuine dislike for their characters, showcasing their skill in portraying complex roles to the fullest.

The Atypical Family

Starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, the series follows Do Da Hae, a skilled con-artist who, aided by her "family," deceives wealthy men into marriage to exploit their fortunes. When she encounters Bok Gwi Joo and his unusual family, she initially perceives them as just another wealthy clan, unaware of their extraordinary supernatural abilities—like flight, time travel, and precognition—which they are currently unable to use due to unique circumstances. Despite Gwi Joo's reluctance, his mother believes Da Hae holds the key to restoring their powers and plans to arrange their marriage.

Bok Gwi Joo, who possesses the ability to revisit any joyful moment from his past, has been grappling with depression since losing his wife and a close colleague, making him unable to use his gift. However, everything changes when Da Hae enters his life.

Advertisement

With her help, he not only revisits the past but can physically interact and alter events—a capability he had never experienced before. As they become increasingly intertwined, they gradually uncover the hardships and loneliness in each other's lives. Despite their growing love, they remain unaware that a significant misfortune may lie ahead for them.

Perfect Marriage Revenge

For as long as she can recall, Han Yi Joo (Jung Yoo Min) has endured constant gaslighting from her own family. Her rich adoptive parents and step-sister have always belittled and mistreated her. To make matters worse, her husband, whom she loves deeply, harbors feelings for her sister—a devastating betrayal Yi Joo discovers firsthand.

Broken and betrayed, Yi Joo finds herself in an accident that lands her in a coma. Upon awakening, she realizes she has traveled back in time, granting her a precious second chance at life. In this new timeline, she encounters Seo Do Guk (Sung Hoon), a charming CEO and heir to a vast fortune.

He is the man her step-sister is determined to capture, and Yi Joo sees him as the perfect tool for her scheme. Adding intrigue, Do Guk willingly supports Yi Joo, and becomes her eager accomplice. They agree to a contract marriage, setting off a chain of events that will inevitably affect everyone involved, including Yi Joo and Do Guk themselves.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner, Queen of Tears and A Shop for Killers lead as highest rated K-dramas for first half of 2024; Check out top 15