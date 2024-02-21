Na In Woo and Park Min Young serve royal looks in newly-dropped wedding images of Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband is one of the most-streamed K-dramas of 2024. Since its release, viewers have been anticipating the destiny of the on-screen couple Na In Woo and Park Min Young. On February 20, after a good run, the show wrapped its final episode with record viewership ratings. Shortly after, Marry My Husband dropped some precious wedding stills from the on-screen wedding scene of Na In Woo and Park Min Young.

Marry My Husband gifts fans with stunning wedding photos of Na In Woo and Park Min Young

On February 20, the tvN network shared the beautiful pictorial on their official X (Twitter) handle, with a fitting caption, “A happy ending for a couple with fighting spirit.”

Check out below the wedding images of the beautiful on-screen wedding of Na In Woo and Park Min Young

Park Min Young and Na In Woo starrer Marry My Husband has achieved unprecedented success after its first premiere on January 1, with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Fans are feeling ecstatic to see the happy couple’s beautiful wedding images. Many are looking forward to a reunion of the stunning on-screen couple in another drama.

Advertisement

About the hit K-drama Marry My Husband

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Sungsojak, the tvN drama delves into the complex life of the protagonist Kang Ji Won (played by Park Min Young). Cancer patient Ji-won wakes up 10 years earlier, after a tragic death at the hands of her husband Park Min Hwan (played by Lee Yi Kyung), and her best friend Jeong Su Min (played by Song Ha Yoon), who betrayed her with having an affair. In her second chance at life, Kang Ji Won is determined to avoid her troubled marriage and avenge her death in the future. In her journey to seek revenge, her boss Yoo Ji Hyuk (played by Na In Woo) comes forward to lend a hand.

The revenge drama reached a new high with individual record viewership ratings. With episode 10, Marry My Husband even surpassed a double-digit rating, breaking a previous record for Song Kang starrer drama My Demon.

Performance of Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Song Ha Yoon, Lee Ki Yung, and BoA in Marry My Husband

Park Min Young’s performance and dedication to portraying Kang Jin Won has won the hearts of many. Parallaly, Na In Woo proved himself as the best choice for the third-generation chaebol, Yoo Ji Hyuk.

Besides the leading actors, Song Ha Yoon received towering popularity with the portrayal of Kang Ji Won’s nemesis Jeong Su Min. The Fight My Way actor amazingly excelled in the cunning character of Su Min, who has a habit of getting her way by playing the victim card.

Welcome To Waiki actor Lee Ki Yung as Park Min Hwan, the disgraceful husband of Kang Ji Won, is as perfect as it could be.

The Queen Of K-pop BoA’s appearance as an additional villain, sparked some criticism amongst the netizens since it originally didn’t exist in the webtoon. However, gradually, her character Oh Yu Ra, became quite significant, till the final episode.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the satisfying ending of the most-watched drama of 2024, was met with excellent reviews from the fans, as they rejoiced in Kang Ji Won and Yoo Ji Hyuk finally marrying each other and living a happy life, after a long-going fight with destiny.

The final episode of Marry My Husband premiered on February 20, 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST), through the tvN network. It is available to stream globally through Amazon Prime.