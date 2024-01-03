Marry My Husband Ep 1-2 Review: Park Min Young brings revenge Webtoon to life with Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, more

Name: Marry My Husband (내 남편과 결혼해줘 in Korean)

Premiere date: January 1st 2024

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon

Director: Park Won Guk, Han Jin Seon

Writer: Shin Yoo Dam (Webtoon writer: Sung So Jak)

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video, tvN

Marry My Husband Plot

Adapted from a web novel by Sung So Jak, Marry My Husband tells the story of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who, while grappling with a terminal illness, discovers her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) in an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Tragically, Kang Ji Won becomes a victim of murder orchestrated by Park Min Hwan. However, fate takes a surprising turn as Kang Ji Won is transported back 10 years into the past. In this newfound timeline, she joins forces with Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), the head of a department in the same company, to seek revenge for the betrayal and injustice she faced.

Watch the trailer here-

Quick recap of episodes 1 and 2

Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) is portrayed as a cancer patient facing mistreatment from her husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung)'s family. Despite being diagnosed as terminally ill, she continues to endure wrongful treatment, finding solace only in her friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon). One day, upon returning home, she discovers Soo Min and Min Hwan sleeping together, leading to a violent confrontation that tragically ends her life.

Upon opening her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past, a gift from her late father who appeared as a taxi driver in her final moments. Determined to reclaim what she lost, she sets out to turn negative events into positives. Along the way, she makes a closer connection with her boss Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), who previously had limited interactions with her.

Later on, she realizes that the course of fate remains unchanged, and events unfold as they are meant to. However, she discovers a unique twist – by shifting her destiny onto someone else, she can potentially evade it for herself. This strategic approach becomes evident as she manipulates circumstances, such as her buying stocks leads to Min Hwan selling them. Armed with this knowledge, she is determined to pass on the fate of marrying Min Hwan to Soo Min.

How does Marry My Husband compare to the Webtoon

The core storyline closely aligns with the original Webtoon, but significant plot changes are scattered throughout. For those unfamiliar with the Webtoon, these changes might go unnoticed, but avid readers will recognize that certain scenes from the future are unfolding right from the start, accompanied by some alterations in the plot. One noticeable difference is in Ji Won's approach; she takes a different path compared to Ji Won in the Webtoon, who promptly initiates her plan of time travel. However, these changes, while present, aren't substantial enough to create a significant deviation from the Webtoon.

Character portrayals also exhibit some differences from their Webtoon counterparts. Ji Hyeok's character is notably more straightforward and approachable here, in contrast to the more closed-off Ji Hyeok depicted in the Webtoon. While the Webtoon version seemed colder initially, the on-screen Ji Hyeok is more talkative and engaging with the lead. Similarly, Min Hwan's character appears more aggressive and violent in this adaptation compared to the Webtoon version, who, despite being a negative character, exhibited a different demeanor.

Yang Joo Ran (Gong Min Jun) comes off as more closed off and awkward compared to his Webtoon counterpart, who shares a closer bond with Ji Won. On the other hand, Baek Eun Ho (Lee Gi Kwang) plays a more significant role here than in the Webtoon, where his presence is introduced much later in the chapters.

Despite these differences, the show manages to excel in various aspects. The intensity and unexpected plot twists captivate both readers and non-readers alike. With the incorporation of new changes, the series promises a unique viewing experience even for those familiar with the story beforehand.

Marry My Husband: Acting Performances

Every actor has delivered an outstanding performance in bringing their characters to life, with special mention to our leads. Park Min Young, portraying Kang Ji Won, is a perfect fit for the role. After her break, she returned to the screen with a remarkable portrayal. Her comfort in acting and the extra efforts she took to prepare for her character are evident, showcasing how seamlessly she embodies the role.

Song Ha Yoon, best known for her role as Kim Ji Won's sweet friend in Fight For My Way, has undergone a remarkable transformation. Stepping into the character of Jung Soo Min, she departs from her previous sweet-girl image and delivers a compelling performance. Soo Min's character is portrayed so convincingly that viewers can't help but feel the intended emotions, generating a strong negative reaction every time she appears on screen.

Lee Yi Kyung, predominantly recognized for his comedic roles, is impressive in his portrayal of Min Hwan. Adapting to a completely different persona, he convincingly embodies the self-centered and arrogant nature of his character. The premiere episodes successfully established a sense of dislike towards Min Hwan, a testament to Lee Yi Kyung's performance.

Na In Woo, portraying the swoon-worthy Yoo Ji Hyeok, brings to life a deeply loved and admired character. Ji Hyeok's undying love and support for Ji Won are portrayed with authenticity by Na In Woo. He encapsulates every essence of his character, creating the perfect real-life Ji Hyeok that viewers would want on their screens.

Marry My Husband final review- Stream or Skip?

With its compelling plot, stellar cast, and uniquely crafted time-travel genre, it's hard not to cheer for Kang Ji Won in her quest for revenge and happiness. The success of the Webtoon and the impressive premiere of the show indicate that Marry My Husband holds promise, featuring a well-thought-out storyline and intricately developed characters.

In essence, Marry My Husband stands out as a fantastic time-travel fantasy romance drama. The series, marked by a strong plot and satisfying revenge scenes, will keep viewers engaged as they root alongside Kang Ji Won for her victory in this twist-filled romantic journey. The show's captivating premiere ensures that boredom is unlikely, and the series is off to a promising start. Anticipation is high to see what the upcoming episodes have in store for our characters.

