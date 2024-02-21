Park Min Young's agency reacts to reports of money embezzlement involving actress' family

Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young’s agency Hook Entertainment has finally spoken about the allegations against the actress and has shut down them with a swift and brief statement about Park Min Young’s family-owned company One Stone and its alleged connections. Many of these rumors have been on the back of the allegations about her being involved with ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun‘s financial scandal.

Park Min Young’s agency responds to allegations of money embezzlement involving the actress' family

Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young has been in the headlines with her ongoing drama's mind-blowing success. The actress though has also been caught up in allegations of her family’s company being involved with Kang Jong Hyun, who is also Park MIn Young’s former boyfriend. Kang Jong Hyun is currently being investigated for several offenses.

Hook Entertainment, Park Min Young’s agency has commented that One Stone, where Park Min Young is stated as an Executive Director is her family’s company and it is not a small or medium size construction company. It is a big commercial construction company run by her family. Furthermore, they added that Park Min Young is not part of any other business in One Stone.

Know what is Park Min Young up to

Park Min Young is a big name when it comes to Korean dramas. She has been part of many successful and popular dramas like, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, Healer, and more.

At present, she is playing the role of Kang Ji Won in tvN’s ongoing drama Marry My Husband who after being murdered by her husband travels back in time and is given a second chance in life. Determined to change her fate this time around she makes her betraying best friend take her place and marry her husband and take her ill-fated place as his wife. She also wants to be happy and not the meek girl she was before, she takes over a stronger and sharp-witted as she takes revenge on her backstabbing husband and best friend who together cheated on her.

She is being praised for her performance in the drama and has been getting love from fans. Marry My Husband with a strong viewership has maintained a successful run.

