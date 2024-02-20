Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo maintains strong viewership ratings ahead of finale

Marry My Husband is on its final episode which is scheduled to air on February 20. Ahead of the final episode, the revenge drama maintained its strong viewership ratings. The drama tells the story of a woman who is given another chance at life to get her revenge on her family and friend who did her wrong. Love Song for Illusion with Hong Ye Jin and Park Ji Hoon saw a slight rise in the ratings.

Marry My Husband reigns the viewership rating game

According to Nielsen Korea, the second last episode of Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung and Song Ha Yoon garnered 11.1 percent viewership rating which is the same as last week. The drama maintained a firm hold ahead of its final episode which will be broadcast today, February 20. The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Love Song For Illusion enjoys rise in ratings

The latest episode of Love Song For Illusion garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.9 percent which is a rise compared to last week's episode which received 1.4 percent viewership. The drama tells the story of a prince with a dual personality and a spy who is out to kill the King for revenge. The prince on one hand is a fashion designer in disguise and on the other hand, he is also a charming man with a curse. The two personalities decide to share the body with each other.

