The Impossible Heir Ep 1-2 review: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Su Zu’s messy alliance for power is exciting

Name: The Impossible Heir (로얄로더 in Korean)

Premiere date: February 28, 2024

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Su Zu

Director: Min Yeon Hong, Lee Hyang Bon

Writer: Choi Won

Number of episodes: 12

Genre: Thriller, Business, Drama, Political

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+

The Impossible Heir plot

The Impossible Heir narrates the tale of three underdogs who unite to orchestrate a takeover of Korea's biggest conglomerate. Lee Jae Wook portrays Han Tae Oh, the son of a murderer, while Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang In Ha, the illegitimate son of a chaebol chairman. Hong Su Zu plays Na Hye Won, burdened with debt due to her father's gambling habits.

Watch the teaser here-

Quick recap of episodes 1 and 2 of The Impossible Heir

The Impossible Heir kicks off with a glimpse into the future, where Han Tae Oh is seen holding a knife. The story then transports us back to the past, delving into the early days of Tae Oh's life. Upon moving to Muji city, he crosses paths with Kang In Ha, the illegitimate third son of KangOh group. Despite a rocky start, their relationship gradually evolves from enemies to friends. Tae Oh later proposes to In Ha to join forces in their quest to take over KangOh group, leveraging Tae Oh's intellect.

In time, they both enrolled at Hangkuk University, where their alliance aims to facilitate In Ha's entry into KangOh group. During their time at the university, they encounter Na Hye Won, with whom they both develop feelings. While Tae Oh suppresses his emotions, In Ha pursues a relationship with Hye Won. Meanwhile, Hye Won, burdened by her mother's debts and her own financial struggles, decides to use In Ha's connections to advance her own interests, similar to Tae Oh's approach.

Overwhelmed by his feelings for Hye Won, Tae Oh confesses his emotions and urges her not to pursue a relationship with In Ha, but she rejects his plea. She predicts they'll both regret it later, then leaves. When she returns later, Tae Oh chooses to avoid her. Fast forward five years into the future, and we see both In Ha and Tae Oh employed at the KangOh company.

The Impossible Heir episode 1-2 review

Episodes 1 and 2 of The Impossible Heir were exhilarating, thrilling, and impressive. While the plot may not introduce a new concept, its execution does justice to the series and its hype. The initial episodes adeptly introduce all three characters and their individual desperations, setting the stage for their future actions. Significant character development is evident, particularly in the relationships among the central characters—Kang In Ha, Han Tae Oh, and Na Hye Won. Both In Ha and Tae Oh solidify their plans to infiltrate the conglomerate KangOh group, laying the foundation for future intrigue and conflict.

The series has already set the stage for a complex web of betrayals and alliances, creating an atmosphere of tension and intrigue that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Enhanced by a haunting score, the first episode delivers thrills and moments of humor, particularly in the dynamic between In Ha and Tae Oh and how In Ha is a total baby around Tae Oh. However, beneath the surface, each character harbors secrets and hidden agendas, hinting at the serious tone that will dominate the series. As the plot unfolds, it becomes apparent that the initial humor may be overshadowed by the weight of the characters' actions and the escalating stakes of their ambitions.

The love triangle in The Impossible Heir initially seemed predictable, following the trope of "two friends fighting over a girl." However, the series pleasantly surprises by deviating from this cliché. Instead, the focus shifts away from the romantic dynamics, offering a refreshing take on the storyline. But one thing that really stands out, and not in a good way, is how quickly the love triangle develops. Both guys are willing to drop everything they're working towards just to pursue a girl they've barely even met. It feels a bit forced and doesn't quite fit the story. Hopefully, it won't mess things up too much. As we journey five years into the future, there's anticipation about the trajectory of Hye Won's relationships and how she might impact the dynamic between the two friends.

The revenge thriller aspect of the plot hasn't fully unfolded yet, making it premature to provide extensive commentary. However, like all revenge thrillers, The Impossible Heir leans more towards being plot-driven rather than character-driven. As the story progresses, viewers can anticipate how Tae Oh, In Ha, and Hye Won will navigate their paths toward their ultimate goals.

The Impossible Heir acting performances

In terms of acting, all three leads in The Impossible Heir deliver commendable performances. Lee Jae Wook shines in his portrayal of Han Tae Oh, embodying the character's seriousness, cold demeanor, and calculative nature with finesse. As the son of a murderer, Han Tae Oh seeks refuge from his troubled past and teams up with Kang In Ha to enter Korea's largest conglomerate. With a character like Han Tae Oh, who possesses exceptional intelligence and cold rationality, Lee Jae Wook excels in portraying ambition and strategic leadership, maintaining a poker face throughout. This type of role is well-suited to Jae Wook's talents, as he has demonstrated proficiency in similar characters in the past. Overall, his performance in The Impossible Heir showcases his skill and commitment to the role from the outset.

Lee Jun Young, known for his versatility and previous villain roles, shines once again in his portrayal of Kang In Ha. As the neglected illegitimate child of the nation’s leading conglomerate, Kang Oh Group, In Ha hides intense desires beneath his carefree facade. He forms an alliance with Han Tae Oh, aiming to climb from the bottom to the very top in search of validation, a desire skillfully reflected by Lee Jun Young.

In Ha is a character neither purely good nor entirely evil. Despite appearing reliant on Tae Oh and seemingly trusting, he always maintains a hidden sharp edge, keeping things in check. He proves to be less naive than he initially seems. Though he starts by lurking in the shadows with concealed ambitions, In Ha gradually becomes ensnared by his insatiable desire to take ownership of KangOh Group, and this character and his emotions are portrayed exceptionally well by Lee Jun Young.

Regarding Hong Su Zu's character, Hye Won, she appears to be a determined individual who knows what she wants and actively pursues it. Her ambition to break free from a toxic cycle is evident, showcasing her intelligence and independence. However, Su Zu's performance seems somewhat rigid, with a consistently blank facial expression even during significant moments such as confessions or kiss scenes. This makes it challenging to fully grasp her character's emotions and motivations. So far, in the two episodes, she has mainly served as a plot device for the other leads, lacking depth in her own storyline. Hopefully, as Hye Won's desire for power emerges, Su Zu's portrayal will evolve, providing more insight into her character's development.

The Impossible Heir final review- Stream or Skip?

With its captivating plot, stellar cast, and a promised rollercoaster of twists and turns, it's intriguing to see how the unlikely alliance among our main trio will unfold as they aim to take down one of Korea's largest conglomerate groups. Each character is driven by their individual ambitions, setting the stage for numerous new alliances and betrayals that will keep viewers eagerly anticipating each new episode. The show's enthralling premiere, though slightly rushed, ensures that boredom is unlikely, and it's off to a promising start. There's high anticipation to see what lies ahead for our characters and this revenge thriller.

