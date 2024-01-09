NCT's Haechan to miss Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, sit out of group activities following tonsillitis diagnosis

NCT's Haechan is currently facing a temporary hiatus from group activities due to a severe tonsillitis diagnosis, as announced by SM Entertainment on January 9. The agency's official notice on NCT 127 and NCT Dream’s Weverse communities provided details on Haechan's health.

In a recent update, SM Entertainment has shared news regarding the health status of NCT's Haechan and the subsequent adjustments to his scheduled activities. On January 9, the agency released an official notice on NCT 127 and NCT DREAM’s Weverse communities, revealing that Haechan, while in Japan for planned engagements, returned to Korea on January 8 due to flu symptoms and a high fever. A hospital visit led to a diagnosis of severe tonsillitis, necessitating ample rest for his recovery.

As a result, Haechan will be on a temporary hiatus to focus on his health. Unfortunately, he won't be able to participate in the upcoming Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, scheduled for January 10. NCT DREAM, consisting of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung, will attend the event as a six-member group. The agency reassured fans that decisions regarding Haechan's participation in future activities will depend on the progression of his recovery, promising to keep fans updated.

SM Entertainment expressed apologies for any concerns caused and affirmed their commitment to ensuring Haechan's full recovery before resuming activities. Fans, undoubtedly understanding the priority of health, are expected to offer their support and well-wishes during Haechan's temporary absence from group engagements.

NCT’s recent engagements

On October 17, 2023, Billboard's charts spotlighted NCT 127's dominance across multiple categories with their release, Fact Check. The South Korean group's album, accompanied by the title track of the same name, stormed to the top of four charts: Billboard Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, Tastemaker Albums, and World Albums.

Their achievements didn't stop there; NCT 127 secured their personal best on the Global 200 at 16th position and the Global Excl. U.S. at 39th position. Additionally, Fact Check clinched the 8th spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. Remarkably, the group reappeared on the Artist 100, entering at No. 8. Their latest album stands as a testament to NCT 127's escalating acclaim, solidifying their position in the music industry.

