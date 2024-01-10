Netizens are again abuzz with BLACKPINK-Dua Lipa's close bond after the British singer reveals she's a BLINK

Dua Lipa recently unveiled her latest track, Houdini, and in celebration of its release, she engaged in an interview with Warner Music Korea. Extending greetings to her Korean fanbase, the singer-songwriter of English-Albanian origin addressed questions submitted by fans, with the discussion naturally touching upon her collaborations with K-pop idols.

BLACKPINK and other K-pop idols’ friendship with Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa disclosed that her inclination to collaborate with Korean artists originated from being a devoted fan of BLACKPINK. She said, “During the initial stages of my career, I spontaneously wrote Kiss And Make Up and forwarded it to BLACKPINK, expressing my interest in a collaboration.”

She added how delighted she was witnessing how BLACKPINK interpreted and personalized her lyrics on their own in Korean. This experience forged her connection with exceptionally talented Korean artists, and she emphasized maintaining a lasting friendship with BLACKPINK, leading to Jennie's participation in her podcast.

Responding to a fan's questions about her connections with Korean artists, she discussed her collaborations with BLACKPINK, including the release of Kiss and Make Up in 2018 and featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie as a special guest on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, in 2023. Furthermore, Dua Lipa extended her collaborative efforts to include a remix of Physical with MAMAMOO's Hwasa in 2020, and her association with CL, as observed during their shared moments.

Advertisement

More about BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa

BLACKPINK stands as one of the most successful girl groups in K-pop. Comprising of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group made its debut under YG Entertainment in 2016. With their initial contract reaching its conclusion in August 2023, extensive negotiations ensued, culminating in the renewal of the group's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, thereby prolonging their seven-year partnership.

Dua Lipa, born on 22 August 1995, is a singer and songwriter of English and Albanian descent. Her musical style, characterized by a mezzo-soprano vocal range and disco-influenced production, has garnered widespread critical acclaim and media attention. Over the course of her career, Dua Lipa has earned various accolades, including six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, and two Guinness World Records. In recognition of her influence, she was featured on the Time 100 Next list in 2021.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s now-deleted Instagram story sparks rumors of collab with Grammy winner James Fauntleroy