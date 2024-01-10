BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s now-deleted Instagram story sparks rumors of collab with Grammy winner James Fauntleroy

BLACKPINK's Jennie is riding on success as she has recently launched her own agency titled ODD ATELIER and became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 with her single, One of the Girls. Fans are always curious to know what the singer is up to and what’s her next project.

On 10 January KST, Jennie shared an Instagram story that hinted at a possible collaboration with Grammy Award-winning music composer, James Fauntleroy. As K-netizens started reacting to her story, she immediately took it down.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and James Fauntleroy collaborate

BLACKPINK's Jennie had uploaded a story on Instagram that featured a note with ‘Have a great session, James + Jennie!’ written on it. The singer deleted the photo as soon as fans started reacting to it. K-netizens were quick to notice that the shared image also featured the name of Chalice Recording Studio, which is situated in Los Angeles, California thus, sparking the rumors that the singer must be working on her next single.

Fans decoded that the name James mentioned in Jennie’s story could be the Grammy-Award-winning music composer James Fauntleroy, as he had also shared an Instagram story from the same recording studio. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and anticipated that the duo is working on a potential musical partnership.

No official confirmation has been given yet from the artists!

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie and James Fauntleroy

Jennie is part of the famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She debuted as a soloist in 2018 with her single SOLO, which peaked at US Billboard World Digital Songs chart. Her 2023 song, You & Me, also topped the Billboard Global Exclusive U.S. chart. She forayed into the acting field under the stage name, Jennie Ruby Jane, and starred in the American series, The Idol.

James Fauntleroy is an American songwriter, singer, and record producer. He is known for collaborating with globally renowned artists, namely Travis Scott, SZA, Rihanna, and Beyoncé, among others. Notably, James bagged the prestigious Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2014 and 2018.

