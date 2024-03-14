NewJeans x Petra Collins in the works? Esteemed photographer-director's visit to South Korea sparks rumors

NewJeans, the South Korean girl group under ADOR will be making a comeback soon. Some days ago, NewJeans members at the 2024 Billboard Women Music Awards talked about new music. They have been working hard on new music and preparing, said NewJeans member Danielle. Most probably, NewJeans' comeback will be in April. As fans wait for it, some other incident has sparked further rumors regarding the same.

NewJeans x Petra Collins in the works?

Fans speculate that NewJeans might be working with the esteemed photographer and director Petra Collins. A while ago, Petra Collins started following NewJeans and their producer Min Hee Jin. Serie Yoon, a director who works with the esteemed photographer and director also followed them. This development sparked rumors of a possible collab in the future between NewJeans and Petra Collins.

Fueling the rumors, Petra Collins shared that she is visiting South Korea. In her Instagram story, she shared that she was boarding a flight with airplane emojis and a picture of her Miu Miu bag and her bunny companion lying in her bag. Bunnies is the official fandom name for NewJeans and bunnies are an official symbol for the K-pop girl group. The bunny stuffed toy in Petra Collins' story undoubtedly sparked rumors of a collab between the two.

Soon Serie Yoon, also shared an Instagram story where they were on the way to Yongsan-gu in Korea, where the HYBE building is located, adding to the speculations. Well, nothing has been confirmed but fans are speculating about a possible collaboration between New Jeans and Petra Collins and are wishing it would happen.

Who is Petra Collins?

Petra Collins is a well-known photographer and director. She has worked with popular music artists like Cardi B, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Yachty, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo. She directed the music video for Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 u and brutal. Her possible collaboration with K-pop NewJeans could be big.

About NewJeans

NewJeans is a K-pop girl group with five members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their songs Ditto and OMG blasted them into unimaginable worldwide popularity. Their last release was their remix album NJWMX.

