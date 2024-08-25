1 year of Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana says 'Asli Pooja sirf ek hi hai' in hilarious video; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2023 film Dream Girl 2 is celebrating its first anniversary today (August 25) and the actor has dropped a hilarious video on the occasion. The movie was Khurrana’s biggest opening and was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and under the production of Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The actor through his latest video has expressed gratitude for his iconic character of Pooja.

In the hilarious clip, Ayushmann receives a surprise box, with Pooja’s belongings, only to then get a call from another Pooja, selling a credit card! Hearing the same, Khurrana said, “Naam chahe kitne bhi ho, asli Pooja to sirf yahi hai (There might be several Poojas but I remain the real one)”. Watch the video here:-

Several users took to the comment section and reacted to the video. Many also hoped it was the announcement of the movie’s third part. One user commented, “Ah I thought we’re getting Dream Girl 3 soon.” Another one expressed, “Daddy se effortlessly Mommy banne ka tareeqa thoda kezual hai AK.” The third said, “Is this the sign daddy for dream girl 3 ????” “Woh ek wink se phirse dil ka telephone baj gaya uffff,” the fourth one added.

Ayushmann Khurrana in an official statement acknowledged that the love and appreciation towards Dream Girl 2 has truly been a delight for him. He asserted, “The film will always hold a special place in my heart, not only because of the success it got but for the joy it spread amongst people. As an actor, if you can evoke a sense of happiness in your audience and bring a smile to their faces, I feel it’s half the job done, and that’s what Dream Girl 2 did.”

The movie's female lead Ananya Panday also put up an Instagram story and wrote, "1 year of Dream Girl 2 and the love still pours in". She then thanked the writer, producer, Ayushmann, and the entire team for the 'most fun journey and film'.

Dream Girl 2 was a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl also starring Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. The movie revolved around a man who disguised himself as a woman by cross-drossing and found himself in between a lot of chaos and confusion.

