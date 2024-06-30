Ayushmann Khurrana recalls dealing with back-to-back flops after Vicky Donor: ‘Your failures are your friends’

Ayushmann Khurrana made his big-screen debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor which was surely a dream debut for anyone. The movie was both a critical and commercial hit, however, it didn’t really help the actor’s career. He saw some back-to-back flops after finally being able to give hits post Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Ayushmann Khurrana on dealing with failure

There’s no doubt that Ayushmann chose some really good scripts but they didn’t really work out for him until his 2015 movie with Bhumi Pednekar turned down his odd days. Recently while speaking to Forbes India, the Article 15 actor said that in order to become a true man, one must know how to deal with failures.

He said, “Success is a very lousy teacher and your failures are your friends, philosophers, and guides.” According to Ayushmann, if someone hasn’t experienced failures in their early years, it might be difficult for them to deal with them at a certain later age. “Life is like that,” opined Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana says failures are due to the choices one makes

The 39-year-old admitted that right after his first film he had three flops (Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan, and Hawaizaada) and it was because he was getting only those kinds of films. He said that despite having a certain benchmark of the kinds of films he wanted to do, there were no offers as such for him. It was Dum Laga Ke Haisha after which he gave 8 back-to-back hits.

Ayushmann added, “It’s not about the actor. It's the kind of scriptwriters you get in touch with and the choices you make, it isn’t about personal craft, it’s a collaborative effort.”

Sharat Katariya’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha also starred Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa. The movie and its crew won several awards including a National Award.

On the work front

Ayushmann recently saw a similar phase in the mid-hits of his career before eventually starring in the second part of his hit franchise Dream Girl 2. The movie was a super hit and also starred Ananya Pandey under the direction of Raaj Shaandilyaa. Up next Ayushmann has Border 2 and Vampires of Vijay Nagar in his kitty.

