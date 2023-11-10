12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey thanks real-life hero Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS with heartfelt note; see POST

Vikrant Massey is currently on a high with the excellent reviews he has been receiving for his stellar performance in the recently released movie, 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial features the actor in the role of the real-life police officer, Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS. Recently, Vikrant Massey took to his official Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to Sharma, with a heartfelt post.

Vikrant Massey thanks Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS with a heartfelt post

The talented actor, who finally got a well-deserved break in his acting career with the box office success of 12th Fail, took to his official Instagram handle and thanked the real-life hero Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS, with a heartfelt note.

"Sir, You are my hero. You are my idol. It was my fortune to have the opportunity to portray the character of a simple and noble person like you on the silver screen," wrote Vikrant Massey, on his Instagram story.

"I will always be indebted to you for existing and being a role model not just for me, but for millions in this country: And giving me my own #Restart moment in real life. I love you. And always will," added the actor, who also shared Manoj Kumar Sharma's Instagram post, in his story.

Have a look at Vikrant Massey's Instagram story, below:

All about 12th Fail

As mentioned before, Vikrant Massey played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS, who inspired millions with his journey to become an IPS officer, in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial.

Along with Vikrant Massey, the biographical drama features a stellar star cast, including Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Vikas Divyakriti, and many others in pivotal roles.

Shantanu Moitra composed songs and the original score for the project. Rangarajan Ramabadran is the director of photography. The project, jointly produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Zee Studios, hit the screens on October 27, Friday and emerged as a critical and commercial success.

The movie, which has been considered one of the finest films produced by the Hindi film industry in recent times, is set to have its OTT release on Zee5, very soon.

