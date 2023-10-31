EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey on 12th Fail's positive response: 'This film holds a special corner in my heart'

Vikrant Massey is one of the actors who has been able to successfully transition from television to film. He was recently seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama film 12th Fail which met with positive response from across the board. The actor has exclusively shared his views with Pinkvilla on the film's glorious response.

Vikrant Massey on success of 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the success of his recent release 12th Fail. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about the warm response the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial has received so far. He said, "I’m over the moon with the heartfelt reactions ‘12th Fail’ has received. This film holds a special corner in my heart, telling a narrative that’s both touching and motivating."

The actor further said that it is a story that "deserved to be shared." and called its response "truly gratifying". Adding, "The continuous flow of appreciations from colleagues, friends, and family is heartwarming, and I receive it all with immense gratitude and respect."

Vikrant Massey opens up on the casting process in the industry

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vikrant spoke about the casting process in the film industry. Calling it 'tricky', he stated that most of the casting directors are "either failed actors who are partly bitter, or their assistants are aspiring actors themselves." Vikrant starred in a number of television shows before landing his first Bollywood film, Lootera, in 2013.

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is based on the eponymous book by Anurag Pathak. It tells the story of a young guy who aspired to be an IPS officer. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna among others and it was released theatrically on October 27, 2023. Vikrant will be next seen in films like Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and Blackout. Apart from films, he is also doing several web series across platforms.

