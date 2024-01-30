15 Years Of Luck By Chance: Did you know 6 actors rejected Zoya Akhtar’s film before Farhan Akhtar took up the part?

Luck By Chance, a timeless classic directed by then debut director, Zoya Akhtar continues to entertain audiences even today. The film has earned widespread critical acclaim for its unique narrative and impeccable storytelling.

What most people don’t know is that it took her 7 years straight to get the film started. She once revealed that she approached 6 actors to play the lead part and faced rejection from them all. Finally, her brother Farhan Akhtar stepped in and took up the lead role.

Zoya Akhtar revealed Farhan Akhtar was the seventh person to read the script of Luck By Chance

In an old interview, Zoya shared that six actors rejected Luck By Chance before she approached her brother Farhan Akhtar for the lead role in the film. Finally, Farhan took up the part and played it so well, that it remains etched in our memory even now. He garnered immense praise for his performance in the film. In an old interview, Zoya said, “Farhan was the 7th person who read the script.”

Meanwhile, in another old interview with Indian Express, Farhan Akhtar shared that Zoya lived with the script of Luck By Chance for seven long years. “For six of those years, I had no intention of acting in it,” he said. Speaking about how Farhan was cast in Luck By Chance, Zoya said that it was Reema Kagti who wanted to cast him in Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, and she asked Zoya to check him out. Zoya then got to see The Fakir of Venice, which is the first film that Farhan acted in. She loved his acting and decided to ask him if he wanted to act in her film Luck By Chance.

About Luck By Chance

Luck By Chance, written and directed by Zoya Akhtar, stars Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sensharma in the lead roles. The lead pair’s on-screen chemistry and nuanced portrayals left an indelible mark, earning praise from audiences alike. The film also featured Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Kapoor, Isha Sharvani, Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and many other stars had cameo appearances in the film.

