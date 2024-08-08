27 years of Pardes: Subhash Ghai recalls 'challenging' task of making this film with 'established' Shah Rukh Khan and 'fresh talent' Mahima Chaudhry

Subhash Ghai’s iconic film Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry, is celebrating 27 years of its release. The film, which hit theaters on August 8, 1997, remains a cherished classic in Indian cinema, known for its compelling narrative and memorable music. Ghai took to social media and shared a heartfelt post stating that it was a challenging task of making this film with an established and fresh talent.

The caption read, 'IS IT N’T REWARDING TO GET A MESSAGE FROM YOUR PROTÉGÉE WITH THIS PICTURE CELEBRATING 27 years of PARDES. Thank u dear MAHIMA for your sweet msg today as “ feels like yesterday “ Yes. It was a big challenge to make a film with fresh talent with an established star like SRK with his super performance you were blessed with filmfare award for your great performance n movie ran for 60 weeks. Congratulations to you , shahrukh apurva n full team of PARDES being an evergreen film. It still resonates. I LOVE MY INDIA.'

Khan, who was already gaining prominence in the Bollywood industry, delivered a standout performance as the charismatic and idealistic protagonist. Mahima Chaudhry, in her debut role, captivated audiences with her portrayal of the innocent and traditional love interest. The chemistry between Khan and Chaudhry added depth to the film’s romantic and emotional elements.

Subhash Ghai, known for his storytelling prowess, directed Pardes with his signature flair for drama and music. The film’s soundtrack, composed by the legendary Nadeem-Shravan, became an instant hit, with songs like I Love My India resonating with audiences across the globe. The music played a crucial role in enhancing the film's appeal and contributed to its enduring popularity.

The film's portrayal of the cultural clash between traditional Indian values and Western influences struck a chord with viewers, both in India and among the Indian diaspora. It provided a thoughtful commentary on the complexities of maintaining one’s cultural identity while adapting to a new environment.

As Pardes reaches this significant milestone, it continues to be celebrated for its heartwarming story, powerful performances, and memorable music. The film remains a testament to Subhash Ghai’s cinematic vision and the timeless appeal of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry’s performances.

