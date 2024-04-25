5 INSIDE PICS from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi screening ft Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha and more

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is highly anticipated and considered the most ambitious project of the year.

With a stellar cast, the web series is nearing its release date. Ahead of its OTT debut, the makers organized a star-studded special premiere in Mumbai. While the red carpet moments garnered attention, the inside pictures from the event are even more captivating.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha and others

Netflix India recently treated its followers to glimpses from the screening on its Instagram handle. The series of photos offer an inside look at the event. In the first picture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali strikes a pose with Salman Khan.

The next image captures Bhansali's infectious smile as he shares a moment with Alia Bhatt.

Moving on, there's a delightful shot of him alongside the legendary Rekha. The subsequent photo showcases Bhansali sharing a light-hearted moment with Sonakshi Sinha, her mother Poonam Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and the Silsila star. Finally, we see the filmmaker posing alongside the Lootera actress and her mother.

Take a closer look at these photos:

SLB also had a photoshoot with the cast of the show. The pictures featuring the director alongside Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Fardeen Khan, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha are causing a stir on the internet. Check them out:

About Heeramandi

Helmed by SLB, Heeramandi is the story of love and betrayal among courtesans set in pre-independence India. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead and also features Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

The series is about a power struggle between arch nemeses Mallikajaan and Fareedan for the succession of Heeramandi, a realm where courtesans reign as queens. Amidst this struggle, the story unfolds around Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, who becomes the last hope for the future.

