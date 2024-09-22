Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to join hands for another project after Laapataa Ladies? Here's what latter has to say

Renowned Bollywood director Kiran Rao who is currently basking in the success of her 2024 satire-drama Laapataa Ladies has shared on working again with her ex-husband Aamir Khan. Rao recently spoke about the possibility of reuniting with Khan for yet another project and said that she is always keen to work with Khan.

During a recent event, Rao was asked about working with Aamir again, she said, “No, we will definitely work together in the future. I don’t know in what capacity because I enjoy working with him, you know, he was the producer on this. Aamir found the script. So I’m always keen to work with him again.”

When asked about Aamir Khan's potential role as an actor or producer in their upcoming project, she stated that she wasn't sure. She expressed that her priority is to concentrate on the story first, allowing it to take its own natural course. She concluded by hoping that they would collaborate again in the future.

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, is presented by Jio Studios. The film is produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with a script inspired by an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary. A report by Hindustan Times stated that the sequel will center around Down Syndrome. Khan aims to highlight another stigmatized condition in society through this film. The source explained that he discovered a poignant story that reveals the experiences of individuals living with Down Syndrome. Khan intends to approach the topic with sensitivity, hoping to create an impact that encourages equal treatment for those affected by the syndrome.

Khan will also be producing Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol in the lead. Pinkvilla earlier reported that Lahore: 1947 is set to begin production in February. According to a source, this partition drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi will start filming on February 12, 2024. The source mentioned that set construction is already underway in Mumbai to recreate the historical period, with several large sets being built to represent India during the partition era.

