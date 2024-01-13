Aamir Khan grooves to Masti Ki Paathshala at Ira Khan’s wedding; Here’s what happened when DJ played Papa Kehte Hain-WATCH

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare. They had a 4-day long celebration in Udaipur, which consisted of a haldi ceremony, mehendi, pajama party, sangeet, and vow ceremony. The festivities concluded on 10th January, and pictures and videos from their wedding are going viral on Instagram. Ira’s father Aamir Khan was seen grooving to the song Masti Ki Paathshala from his film Rang De Basanti, in a video that has now surfaced on social media.

Aamir Khan aces the hook step of Masti Ki Paathshala at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

A video that has been shared by DJ Sahil on Instagram shows Aamir Khan dancing to Masti Ki Paathshala from Rang De Basanti. All attention is on Aamir as he aces the hook step of this popular song. Mithila Palkar, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are also seen matching steps with Aamir in the video. Soon after, the DJ plays the song Papa Kehte Hain from Aamir’s 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. While Mithila and other guests cheered for Aamir Khan and got super-excited, the actor was pleasantly surprised.

He smiled widely, walked up to the DJ, and hugged him. Aamir then stood on the stage, while the guests cheered for him and waited for him to dance on the song. “Dropped bangers that even Aamir Sir couldn't resist!” wrote the DJ, while sharing the video. “He wanted to leave the party & we wanted him to stay so here's how it went! What a beautiful evening it was,” read the caption of the post. Check out the video below!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two days ago, another video that went viral on social media showed Aamir Khan dancing to the song Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam. The song is originally picturised on Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Imran Khan grooves to Pappu Can’t Dance at cousin Ira Khan’s wedding

Another video showed Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor Imran Khan dancing to the song Pappu Can’t Dance from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities. The video left fans nostalgic, and they were delighted to see the actor ace the steps, even 15 years after the film’s release.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Reena Dutta pens emotional note for her ‘baby girl’; drops PIC with her, Aamir Khan